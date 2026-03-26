Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek: New U.S. AI Policy Signals Urgent Governance Crisis as Agentic AI Surges

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the White House’s newly released national artificial intelligence legislative framework, Ramsey Theory Group’s CEO Dan Herbatschek today warned that enterprises are entering a critical risk phase as agentic AI systems rapidly outpace governance, oversight, and operational controls.

The federal framework, released March 20, 2026, calls on Congress to establish a unified national approach to AI regulation, addressing areas including child safety, intellectual property, workforce impacts, and federal preemption of state AI laws. The proposal also aims to reduce fragmentation by limiting conflicting state-level AI regulations and accelerating national AI adoption.

According to Dan Herbatschek, the timing of the announcement underscores a growing reality: AI deployment is accelerating faster than the systems designed to control it.

“This new federal framework confirms what we’re seeing on the ground—AI is scaling faster than governance,” said Herbatschek. “Enterprises are deploying autonomous systems that can act, decide, and execute independently. But the mechanisms to control those systems are still lagging. That gap is where risk is compounding.”

Agentic AI: From Innovation to Infrastructure Risk

The rise of agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of executing workflows and decisions without human intervention—is transforming enterprise operations across industries including healthcare, logistics, construction, and automotive retail.

However, Ramsey Theory Group warns that these systems are introducing a fundamentally new risk profile:

AI agents operating with independent decision authority

Continuous interaction with enterprise systems and sensitive data

Rapid scaling across departments without centralized oversight





“Agentic AI is no longer a future concept—it’s becoming operational infrastructure,” Herbatschek added. “And right now, most organizations are deploying it without the governance maturity required to manage it safely.”

Federal Policy Meets Enterprise Reality

While the new U.S. AI framework seeks to establish national consistency and reduce regulatory fragmentation, it also highlights a deeper issue: regulation is still catching up to real-world deployment.

The federal proposal emphasizes:

A national AI standard to replace fragmented state laws

Increased focus on AI safety, transparency, and accountability

Accelerated adoption to maintain U.S. competitiveness in the global AI race





Yet, according to Ramsey Theory Group, these efforts may not address the most immediate challenge facing enterprises today:

“Policy is being designed at the macro level, but risk is emerging at the operational level,” said Herbatschek. “What’s missing is real-time governance—how AI systems behave in production, not just how they’re designed or regulated.”

The Emergence of a New Enterprise Risk Layer

Ramsey Theory Group identifies agentic AI as the fastest-growing unmanaged risk layer in enterprise technology, driven by:

Autonomous execution risk — AI agents making high-impact decisions without oversight

— AI agents making high-impact decisions without oversight Expanded attack surface — AI systems acting as internal threat vectors

— AI systems acting as internal threat vectors Lack of auditability — Limited visibility into decision-making processes

— Limited visibility into decision-making processes Policy enforcement gaps — Governance frameworks not built for dynamic systems

— Governance frameworks not built for dynamic systems Uncontrolled proliferation — Rapid deployment across business units





“AI agents are effectively digital employees—yet most organizations haven’t built the governance structures required to supervise them,” Herbatschek said. “That mismatch is where systemic risk begins.”

What Enterprise Leaders Must Do Now

To address the widening gap between AI capability and control, Ramsey Theory Group recommends:

Implement runtime governance — Monitor AI agents continuously in production Establish agent-level accountability — Assign ownership for each deployed system Enforce policy at execution — Apply governance rules dynamically Centralize visibility — Track all AI activity across the enterprise Align governance with scale — Ensure controls evolve alongside deployment





Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Ramsey Theory Group is a privately held technology holding and innovation firm headquartered in New York with operations in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, France. Led by CEO Dan Herbatschek, the company develops enterprise technology systems and supports a diversified portfolio of companies, including Requiem Creative and other infrastructure-focused platforms. The firm focuses on long-term capital deployment, operational resilience, and disciplined growth across digital and creative markets.

Media Contact

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