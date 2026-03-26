Revolution Foods Invests in Las Vegas Kitchen, Relaunches Grill Days for Nevada Students

COMMERCE, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Foods, a leading K-12 school meal provider in California and Nevada, is investing in its Las Vegas regional kitchen with state-of-the-art equipment upgrades, enabling schools without on-site warming capabilities to access hot, ready-to-serve meals.

The company is also relaunching its popular Nevada Grill Days program – a customized mobile food truck experience designed to drive mealtime participation by serving student favorites hot off the grill in the style of a backyard barbecue party.

“Nevada communities have trusted us for six years, and this investment is our way of saying we're here and we're growing,” said George Blanco, CEO of Revolution Foods. “Whether it's delivering hot meals to schools that never had that option before, or rolling up in the Grill Day truck and turning lunch into a special occasion, our local team is here to make sure students in Las Vegas receive high-quality meals every single day.”

The Nevada kitchen investments are designed to give more students access to fresh, high-quality meals, while reducing operational burdens on school nutrition staff. Nevada schools that have worked with Revolution Foods report enthusiastic student response and a meaningful increase in lunchtime participation.

“We have truly enjoyed our partnership with Revolution Foods over the years,” said Odalys Hernandez, cafeteria manager at Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada (SLAM! Nevada). “The team has consistently been responsive and reliable, always working quickly to resolve any issues and continuously improve. We especially appreciate the diverse menu options, which our students genuinely enjoy. And Grill Days are a great addition, giving students a fun, ‘backyard-style’ lunch experience.”

The Las Vegas kitchen serves schools across the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding communities, supporting the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP) and after-school snack and supper programs. The Nevada investments expand Revolution Foods’ capacity to serve more schools and reinforce its commitment to making healthy eating irresistible.