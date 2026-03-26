MILLERKNOLL Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN). The investigation focuses on MillerKnoll’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased MillerKnoll securities?

If you purchased MillerKnoll securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 25, 2026, MillerKnoll announced its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and issued fourth quarter guidance. The Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 and net sales of approximately $926.6 million, both below analyst expectations. The Company also provided fourth quarter guidance of net sales between approximately $955 million and $995 million and adjusted earnings per share between $0.49 and $0.55, below consensus estimates. The Company further disclosed a slowdown in showroom visits and lower retail traffic, including impacts from severe weather. MillerKnoll also stated that it expected to ship only a minimal amount of approximately $12 million in Middle East-related orders in the fourth quarter and that the conflict would result in an estimated $8 million to $9 million direct impact.

Following these disclosures, MillerKnoll’s stock price declined approximately 19%.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether MillerKnoll complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in MillerKnoll stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com