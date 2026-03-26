Danville Music Announces Expanded Fender Electric Guitars Inventory for 2026

Danville, California, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danville, California - March 26, 2026 - -

Danville Music has expanded its Fender electric guitars inventory to include additional Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazzmaster models, along with new Custom Shop instruments and store-exclusive configurations. The Danville-based music retailer, established in 1989, has increased its selection to meet growing demand from musicians throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

The expansion includes entry-level instruments for beginning players, mid-range professional models, and Custom Shop guitars. The store, located at 115 Town and Country Drive, now stocks over 95 Fender electric guitar models, representing a 30 percent increase from the previous year's inventory.

"The expansion of our Fender inventory reflects the evolving needs of Bay Area musicians," said Adam Schuman, President of Danville Music. "We've added more models across different price points to ensure players at every skill level can find an appropriate instrument. The new Custom Shop additions provide professional musicians with access to specialized configurations previously unavailable in the region."

Fender electric guitars at Danville Music range from $249 for entry-level models to $9,999 for Custom Shop instruments. The expanded inventory includes vintage reissue models, modern player series guitars, and limited edition releases. The store maintains demonstration areas where customers can test instruments before purchase.

The retailer serves musicians from Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Pleasanton, and surrounding Tri-Valley communities. In addition to Fender, the store carries instruments from PRS, Gibson, Suhr, Tom Anderson, Duesenberg, Music Man, and Taylor. The business provides instrument rentals, music lessons, and repair services.

Danville Music operates as a PRS Signature Dealer and Taylor Premier Dealer. The store's repair department handles warranty service for multiple brands and offers custom modifications. Music lessons are available for guitar, bass, drums, and other instruments, with instructors teaching various skill levels and musical styles.

The expanded Fender selection comes as guitar sales rose 15 percent from 2019 to 2020 according to MusicStrive.com, a trend that carried well past the pandemic and has held in the years since. Independent retailers with playable floor inventory and in-house repair capability have absorbed a meaningful share of that demand. Danville Music added compatible Fender amplifiers and accessories alongside the guitar expansion so players can evaluate a complete signal chain in a single visit.

The store's approach differs from online retailers by providing in-person instrument testing and setup services. Each guitar purchase includes a complimentary setup and adjustment service. The store also offers a 10-day exchange policy for instruments purchased in-store.

Danville Music just one mile south of its original 1989 location, serving three generations of local musicians. The business employs 7 staff members, including certified repair technicians and music instructors. The store hosts periodic manufacturer demonstrations and clinics featuring professional musicians.

https://youtu.be/Ugt3t9uP6Qg?si=h8SA8-sULFguAfLJ

The company's expansion of its Fender inventory represents its largest single-brand investment in the store's 35-year history. Additional Fender amplifiers and accessories have also been added to complement the expanded guitar selection.

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For more information about Danville Music, contact the company here:



Danville Music

Adam Schuman

+19252268890

info@danvillemusic.com

115 Town and Country Dr E, Danville, CA, 94526