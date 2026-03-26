Wenche Karin Nistad Proposed as New Chairperson of Heimstaden Bostad

Helge Leiro Baastad will not stand for re-election as Chairperson at the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 27 April 2026. Heimstaden Bostad’s largest shareholders will propose Wenche Karin Nistad as new Chairperson and Terje Valebjørg as new independent board member.



Helge Leiro Baastad has been Chairperson of Heimstaden Bostad since 2023 and has decided to pursue new board assignments. Wenche Karin Nistad has been a member of Heimstaden Bostad’s Board since 2024.



Terje Valebjørg has extensive international experience from Esso (ExxonMobil), including as Chairperson of Esso’s Nordic corporate structure. Since retiring in 2014, he has held several board assignments, including with Esso Norge’s pension fund.



Wenche Karin Nistad comments:



- “I am pleased to be proposed as Chairperson of Heimstaden Bostad. Having served on the Board for two years, I’ve been impressed by the company’s development and its unique culture with great focus on customers and value-creation for its shareholders”.



Helge Leiro Baastad comments:



- “It has been a privilege to serve as Chairperson of Heimstaden Bostad. I would like to thank the Board, management, and shareholders for their trust and collaboration. The company is well positioned to seize the opportunities ahead, and with Wenche’s knowledge of the business, she will provide valuable insights and continuity to the Board”.



Co-CEO Helge Krogsbøl comments:



- “I would like to thank Helge for his valuable contribution as Chairperson. We are pleased that Wenche has been proposed for the role, bringing continuity and extensive experience. We also look forward to welcoming Terje to the Board and to benefit from his broad international and industrial experience”.







Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com





About

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with around 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 323 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our about 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. Read more at www.heimstadenbostad.com



This information is such information that Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted through the agency of the above for publication on 26 March 2026 at 16:30 CET.

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