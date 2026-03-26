Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Set to Hit $285 Billion by 2035 Amid 8.2% Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Finance Solutions Market is estimated to be valued at 164.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to 285.14 billion at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period 2026-2035. The market is growing at a steady pace, and this is because healthcare providers are adopting more structured finance solutions to finance capital-intensive investments without burdening their balance sheets.

Hospitals, clinics, and physician practices are adopting equipment leasing, working capital finance, and project finance structures to manage increasing operating expenses and stay competitive in terms of technological advancements. The shift towards value-based care is also contributing to the increasing demand for modern medical equipment, thus providing a boost to the market for healthcare finance solutions.





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The U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market is estimated to be worth USD 69.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 119.76 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.30% during 2026-2035. The global market for healthcare financing solutions is dominated by the U.S. market. The growth is driven by the size and complexity of its healthcare delivery system, as well as the capital expenditures per facility for cutting-edge surgical and diagnostic equipment.

Rising Capital Expenditure Driving Market Growth

The increasing requirement for high-end and sophisticated medical equipment continues to be one of the key drivers for market growth. High-end diagnostic equipment, including MRI and robotic surgery systems, often necessitates investments running into tens of millions of dollars, and hence, financing is no longer a choice but a necessity.

Healthcare providers struggling to cope with reimbursement and cost pressures related to workforce inflation are increasingly turning to leasing and credit facilities to manage cash flow. Equipment finance is now being used as a key tool to help healthcare providers acquire state-of-the-art facilities without being burdened by capital costs.

Credit Constraints and Reimbursement Risks Limit Adoption

Despite strong growth momentum, the market faces some challenges to address. One of the challenges is the stringent credit underwriting and reimbursement risks. The smaller-sized healthcare providers will also face difficulties in meeting the capital costs due to fluctuations in cash flow and lack of collateral. The changes in reimbursement patterns and the payer mixes also create risk for the lenders. This can result in higher interest rates and more credit-constrained policies.

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Equipment Type

The diagnostic and imaging equipment segment had the maximum revenue share of around 36.14% in 2025 due to the capital-intensive nature of CT scanners, MRI machines, PET scanners, ultrasound machines, and interventional radiology equipment. IT equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.47% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing investments in electronic health records systems, cybersecurity solutions, telehealth devices, and clinical decision support systems.

By Facility Type

Facilities and health systems dominated the market segment of the largest size, contributing to approximately 46.83% of the market revenue in 2025, owing to their large-scale capital budgets and multi-equipment procurement models. The outpatient surgery centers segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period of 2035 due to the continued trend of shifting high acuity procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings.

By Services

The equipment and technology finance segment maintained its highest market revenue share of 43.27% in 2025, driven by the primary need for healthcare finance solutions globally. The working capital finance segment is also expected to experience the highest CAGR of 8.94% between 2026 and 2035 driven by healthcare providers' increased need for revolving credit facilities and accounts receivable financing.

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Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.24%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare finance solutions market. This growth is driven by the government's massive investments in hospital infrastructure development, the rapid expansion of private healthcare networks in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and the growing acceptance of equipment leasing models by newly established diagnostic laboratory chains and outpatient imaging centers.

Because of the region's well-established healthcare lending ecosystem, North America held the largest share of the healthcare finance solutions market in 2025, which is more than 42.71%. The dominance of the regional market was also influenced by the high concentration of acute care hospitals and specialist outpatient clinics in the area.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , DLL Group expanded its healthcare vendor finance platform in the Asia Pacific region, launching dedicated financing programs for diagnostic imaging and surgical robotics equipment providers in Australia, Japan, and Singapore to support regional facility modernization initiatives.

, DLL Group expanded its healthcare vendor finance platform in the Asia Pacific region, launching dedicated financing programs for diagnostic imaging and surgical robotics equipment providers in Australia, Japan, and Singapore to support regional facility modernization initiatives. In September 2024, Oxford Finance closed a USD 1.2 billion healthcare lending fund targeting growth capital and acquisition financing for outpatient clinic operators and urgent care networks, expanding its portfolio focus beyond early-stage life sciences clients.

Major Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

DLL Group (De Lage Landen)

Oxford Finance LLC

Key Equipment Finance

Siemens Financial Services

GE HealthCare Financial Services

Philips Capital

Bank of America Practice Solutions

U.S. Bancorp Equipment Finance

Truist Equipment Finance

Ares Capital Corporation

CIT Healthcare Finance (First Citizens Bank)

Stryker Finance Solutions

Medtronic Financial Services

Cardinal Health Financial Solutions

McKesson Capital Solutions

Ally Healthcare Finance

Marlin Business Services

Healthcare Capital LLC

Provident Healthcare Partners

Mitsubishi HC Capital (Healthcare Division)

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Diagnostic/Imaging Equipment

Specialist Beds

Surgical Instruments

Decontamination Equipment

IT Equipment

By Facility Type

Hospitals & Health Systems

Outpatient Imaging Centres

Outpatient Surgery Centres

Physician Practices & Outpatient Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Urgent Care Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Pharmacies

Other Healthcare Providers

By Services

Equipment and Technology Finance

Working Capital Finance

Project Finance Solutions

Corporate Lending

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTHCARE EQUIPMENT FINANCE VOLUME & DEAL ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you understand market demand through analysis of origination volumes by asset class, transaction size trends, lease vs. loan preferences, and finance penetration across healthcare capital expenditure.

– helps you understand market demand through analysis of origination volumes by asset class, transaction size trends, lease vs. loan preferences, and finance penetration across healthcare capital expenditure. CREDIT RISK & PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess financial stability by evaluating default rates, non-performing loan ratios, credit spread variations across lender types, and recovery benchmarks for healthcare equipment collateral.

– helps you assess financial stability by evaluating default rates, non-performing loan ratios, credit spread variations across lender types, and recovery benchmarks for healthcare equipment collateral. FINANCING COST & ACCESSIBILITY INSIGHTS – helps you identify funding dynamics through analysis of cost of capital by facility size, approval rate disparities between large and small providers, and access to financing across segments.

– helps you identify funding dynamics through analysis of cost of capital by facility size, approval rate disparities between large and small providers, and access to financing across segments. TIME-TO-FUNDING & LIQUIDITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate operational efficiency by tracking funding timelines across financing channels and working capital utilization trends among outpatient and urgent care providers.

– helps you evaluate operational efficiency by tracking funding timelines across financing channels and working capital utilization trends among outpatient and urgent care providers. DIGITAL FINANCE & FINTECH ADOPTION TRACKER – helps you uncover transformation trends through adoption of AI-driven credit underwriting, digital transaction channels, and embedded finance integration within equipment procurement ecosystems.

– helps you uncover transformation trends through adoption of AI-driven credit underwriting, digital transaction channels, and embedded finance integration within equipment procurement ecosystems. ESG-LINKED & GREEN FINANCING TRENDS – helps you understand sustainability-driven financing growth by analyzing ESG-linked issuance and increasing adoption of green financing solutions for healthcare equipment investments.

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