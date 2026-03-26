Pangea Expands Advanced Products Line with Sustainable Leather Solutions Utilizing Agave & Avocado Waste

Rochester Hills, MI, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a global supplier and leading innovator of sustainable leather materials for the automotive industry, has announced the expansion of its Advanced Product line with the launch of four new sustainable products: Ecoda Agave, Ecoda Avocado, Vendura Agave and Vendura Avocado. These innovative, chrome (Ecoda) and chrome-free (Vendura) leather solutions upcycle massive volumes of discarded agave leaves and avocado pits from Mexico — creating a powerful circular economy.

“The introduction of these new products demonstrates the progress we’ve made in merging true luxury with sustainability,” said Roger Pinto, Director of Sustainability & Innovation at Pangea. “By partnering with local chemical industry and Mexican agricultural communities, we’ve blended cultural heritage with cutting-edge science to transform waste into high-quality leather products that are better for the planet—and for people.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Pangea has established relationships with key partners in the Mexican agriculture industry to advance the development of these products. Traditionally discarded, the abundant, natural byproducts from Mexico’s agave and avocado production are given a second life, being transformed into biopolymers to be used in Pangea’s manufacturing process.

The agave industry harvests an estimated 2.4 million metric tons of agave piña hearts annually, with roughly 40–46% of each plant’s weight cut away and discarded at harvest. Now collected for production, every kilogram of agave leaves yields 1.5 kg of biopolymer mixture. The waste from a single large agave piña can produce enough biopolymers to co-formulate the retannage of approximately 80 hides.

Mexico's avocado production creates up to 530,000 metric tons of pit waste annually. These pits are now milled, hydrolyzed with heat and water, and converted into biopolymers rich in natural tannins and polyphenolics. For every kilogram of pits collected, Pangea’s partners produce 1.4 kg of ready-to-use biopolymer mixture.

Beyond their environmental benefits, these products also create positive social impact. The processes heighten demand for waste, fueling local job creation and, in turn, generating additional income for rural farmers. By sourcing and processing materials locally, Pangea also helps build robust, local circular economies, cutting down on global supply chain complexity and import reliance.

For more information on Pangea’s Agave and Avocado Advanced Products, visit pangeamade.com/what-we-do/products/advanced-products/.



About Pangea

Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world’s leading automotive brands, providing sustainable solutions that drive the future of interiors. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on four continents with 3,000 team members. For more information, visit pangeamade.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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