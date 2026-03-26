Investor Highlight: Serial Entrepreneur and Investor Dianna Clarkson Advocates for Small Business Capital Access and Generational Wealth Creation

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianna Clarkson, a seasoned serial entrepreneur and investor, recently shared her insights on the critical need for expanded capital access for small and mid-size businesses. Drawing from her extensive background, first as an executive with a fortune 500 company who was “frequently mistaken as a nanny” in her New York neighborhood and later as an entrepreneur in healthcare, entertainment, and early-stage investing, Clarkson is championing initiatives such as the Dream Exchange to level the playing field and foster economic stability.

Growing up in a military family, Clarkson developed a strong foundation that carried her through an undergraduate degree in computer science and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of California San Diego. Her entrepreneurial journey includes founding Open Hearts Personal Care Homes, LLC, a home healthcare business dedicated to providing housing and support services for adults with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, she successfully co-founded and managed the Life Luxe Jazz festival in Cabo, Mexico, for four years. Through these ventures, she experienced the universal challenges of staffing and securing investment firsthand, utilizing her deep understanding of the investment process and her experience of the support businesses require to successfully enter the market.

A core pillar of her philosophy is the creation of generational wealth. This focus was ignited early in her career when her father proactively maximized her 401(k) contributions, teaching her the profound power of early investing. Today, she prioritizes financial education and began investing in stocks for her own children at a young age. Clarkson emphasizes the importance of these strategies, particularly for people of color who have historically faced barriers to wealth creation. She fervently believes that true equality in the financial sector is an absolute necessity to ensure all communities have the opportunity to prosper and sees Dream Exchange as a tool to achieve that goal.

Recognizing the hurdles small businesses face, Clarkson supports the mission of the Dream Exchange and her knowledge of the rudiments of the Main Street Growth Act, based upon its previous legislative history. She believes that its goal of providing deserving companies with better access to capital is essential for facilitating growth. By scaling these businesses, local communities benefit from the creation of high-paying jobs, stable work environments, and fair wages with robust benefits.

"Empowering small and mid-sized businesses with the resources they require to grow is fundamental to building a strong economy," Clarkson stated. "When we provide access to capital, we accomplish more than just funding a company. We create high-paying jobs, support local communities, and open the door for families to build lasting, generational wealth."

Joe Cecala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange, echoed the importance of this mission. "Access to capital is the cornerstone of a vibrant economy," Cecala stated. "Dianna Clarkson brings a profound understanding of how true equality in the financial markets can transform neighborhoods. Her support for our mission highlights the critical need to provide deserving companies with the resources they require to succeed."

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange will be re-filing its Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking registration as a national securities exchange and authority to be a marketplace that facilitates the trading of securities in the national market system. While it builds its registered stock exchange and develops the necessary infrastructure, it will also focus on providing an “on-ramp” for small to mid-sized companies (where minority entrepreneurs heavily populate the small business sector in the US) to access the public markets once legislation like the Main Street Growth Act is enacted into law and venture exchanges are created. Learn more at www.dreamex.com .

Media Contact

Robert Todd, PR Manager, Dream Exchange

773-914-1182

rtodd@dreamex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8cfbf9e-a1dc-4007-ad6c-bb83196aeb46