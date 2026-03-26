Company announcement no 15 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







26 March 2026







Page 1 of 2

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S on Thursday 26 March 2026

At today’s annual general meeting, the shareholders of Danske Bank approved all proposals by the Board of Directors.

Resolutions adopted at the annual general meeting:

Financials and remuneration

The Annual Report 2025 and allocation of profit according to the adopted Annual Report 2025 were adopted, and the Remuneration Report 2025 was approved by advisory vote,

The Remuneration Policy 2026 and the remuneration of the Board of Directors in 2026 were approved.

Elections

Martin Blessing, Martin Nørkjær Larsen, Jacob Dahl, Lieve Mostrey, Allan Polack, Rafael Salinas, Marianne Sørensen and Helle Valentin were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as external auditor regarding auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting,

Articles of Association and share capital

The reduction of Danske Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 191,796,230 by cancellation of shares was approved; extension by one year and reduction of the existing authorisations in articles 6.1 and 6.2 for capital increases with pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt, extension by one year and reduction of the existing authorisation in article 6.5.a for capital increases without pre-emption rights, as well as extension by one year and reduction of the existing authorisations in articles 6.5.b and 6.6 for capital increases without pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt was approved.

pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt, extension by one year and reduction of the existing authorisation in article 6.5.a for capital increases pre-emption rights, as well as extension by one year and reduction of the existing authorisations in articles 6.5.b and 6.6 for capital increases pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt was approved. The general amendment of the Articles of Association was approved.

The renewal of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares until 1 March 2031 was approved,

A renewal of the existing indemnification of directors and officers with effect until the annual general meeting in 2027 was adopted, and

The authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting to complete the required registrations was adopted.





Proposals not adopted

The general meeting did not adopt the shareholder proposals concerning:

Divestment from fossil companies without a transition plan in line with the Paris Agreement,

Correct and consistent price listing in Danske eBanking,

Conducting a survey of shareholders' preference for physical or electronic general meetings, and

Disqualification of attorneys affiliated with penalised law firms from serving as chairmen of the bank's annual general meetings.

At the Board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Martin Blessing was elected Chairman and Martin Nørkjær Larsen Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced on danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Nordic Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

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