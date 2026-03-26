Score Academy Online Releases Academic Planning Guide for Families Navigating Athletic Reclassifying

Wellington, FLORIDA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, families with athletically talented children are making the same calculation. Hold him back a year. Let him grow. Give him a physical edge before high school, before the recruiting window opens, before NIL money is on the table.

Score Academy Online

The practice is called reclassifying. A student repeats a grade, usually seventh or eighth, at a private sports academy where the focus is physical development: throwing mechanics, speed training, game film, nutrition. Families pay anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000 for the year. Some facilities now enroll 60 or more boys repeating a single grade.

The athletic logic is sound. But most families treat the academic side of the holdback year as something to get through, not something to get ahead on. A year spent on maintenance-level academics is a year wasted on the transcript.

A Year Most Families Waste Academically

Reclassifying families invest serious money and planning into the athletic side of the holdback year. The academic side gets whatever the sports academy happens to offer. For many students, that means a year of treading water: repeating coursework they have already completed, or working through generic online modules with minimal oversight.

A holdback year does not have to be a lost year on the transcript. With the right academic program, it can be the year a student gets ahead on foreign language credits, strengthens math foundations before high school, or builds the kind of GPA and course history that college admissions officers notice.

The families who plan both sides of the reclassifying decision are the ones whose children arrive at ninth grade already ahead.

"The Families Who Get This Right Plan the Academics as Carefully as They Plan the Training."

Jason Robinovitz, COO at Score Academy Online, works with reclassifying families regularly. He sees a consistent split between families who plan the holdback year as a complete package and those who bolt on academics as an afterthought.

"The athletic side of a reclassifying year gets all the attention. Families visit academies, evaluate coaching staff, compare training programs," Robinovitz said. "The academic conversation usually comes later, and it is usually about minimum requirements. What do we need to check the box? That is the wrong question. The right question is: how do we use this extra year to put our child in a stronger academic position than they would have been in otherwise?"

What a Well-Planned Holdback Year Looks Like Academically

Score Academy Online is a private online school for Grades K through 12 that holds Cognia accreditation and offers NCAA-approved courses. The school was built for students whose schedules cannot fit a traditional classroom: student athletes training 20 to 30 hours per week, competitors who travel for tournaments and showcases, and families navigating reclassifying years.

The school offers live and on-demand instruction, giving students the structure of real-time teaching alongside the flexibility to learn on their own schedule. Each student has an individualized education plan built around their academic goals, athletic schedule, and college timeline.

For reclassifying students, this means:

Get ahead on NCAA core courses. A holdback year is an opportunity to begin foreign language credits early or strengthen math and science foundations before the high school course sequence begins. Students who arrive at ninth grade with a head start on core requirements have more flexibility in their schedule as recruiting intensifies in junior and senior year.

Build a transcript that tells a story. College admissions officers and athletic compliance departments review transcripts closely. A holdback year spent at an accredited school with NCAA-approved courses and real teachers looks intentional. It signals a family that planned both sides of the decision.

Keep academic momentum during a year focused on growth. A 13 or 14-year-old spending a year at a sports academy still needs structure, accountability, and teachers who know them. Six students in a live class is a different experience than logging into a self-paced module between training sessions.

"A holdback year should be the strongest year on a student's transcript, not a gap they have to explain," Robinovitz said. "Families are spending $20,000 or more on athletic development. The academic program should match that level of investment and intention."

What Reclassifying Families Should Look For in an Academic Program

Score Academy Online recommends that families evaluating academic options for a holdback year consider the following:

1. Is the school both accredited and NCAA-approved? These are separate designations. Families planning for college athletics should confirm NCAA approval at the course level, particularly for foreign language and math credits taken during the holdback year.

2. Are classes live with a real teacher, or self-paced? A student in a reclassifying year is managing a demanding training schedule. Live instruction with a small group provides structure and accountability that self-paced programs cannot.

3. How many students are in each class? There is a wide range in online education, from large virtual lectures to small live sessions. Ask for specifics.

4. Does the school build an individualized plan for each student? A reclassifying student athlete has different academic needs than a traditional eighth grader. The academic program should account for the training calendar, travel schedule, and long-term course planning toward NCAA eligibility.

5. Can the student stay through high school graduation? Continuity matters. A student who builds relationships with teachers during the holdback year and continues through high school at the same institution has a more coherent transcript and a stronger support system than one who transfers multiple times.

Making the Holdback Year Work on Both Sides

"Reclassifying is a real commitment. Families put serious thought and serious money into the athletic side, and they should," Robinovitz said. "We want families to bring that same level of planning to the academic side. When they do, the holdback year stops being just about getting bigger. It becomes the year their child got ahead."

Score Academy Online is accepting enrollment applications for the 2026-2027 academic year. Families can learn more at www.score-academy.online

About Score Academy Online

Score Academy Online is a private online school for grades 6-12 with live and self-paced instruction, certified teachers, and a maximum of 6 students per class. Cognia accredited and NCAA approved.

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