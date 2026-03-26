LTVplus Launches WinbackEngine: A Performance-Based Customer Reactivation Service for Multi-Location Franchises

Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTVplus, a global customer experience company with 500+ team members across 30+ countries, today announced the launch of WinbackEngine, a dedicated customer reactivation service built specifically for multi-location franchise businesses.

LTVplus launches Winback Engine, a performance-based customer reactivation service for multi-location franchises, guaranteeing 3x ROI on recovered revenue.

Winback Engine deploys trained human agents to call lapsed customers on behalf of franchise operators, getting them to rebook appointments and renew memberships. The service guarantees a minimum 3x return on investment. If it doesn't deliver, clients don't pay.

The Origin: From Payment Recovery to Revenue Recovery

Winback Engine evolved from LTVplus's existing RecoverPayments service, which focused on recovering failed payments and past-due accounts. Over time, the LTVplus team noticed something: the real opportunity wasn't chasing failed payments. It was proactively reaching out to lapsed customers before they disappeared for good.

"We've been doing this type of work at LTVplus for years, recovering revenue that businesses had given up on," said David Henzel, Co-Founder of LTVplus and Winback Engine. "But when we started running proactive win-back campaigns for multi-location franchise operators, the results were on a completely different level. We saw 9-10x ROI within weeks. Clients were thrilled. We knew we had to build this into its own dedicated service."

Immediate, Measurable Results

Unlike traditional marketing services where ROI can take months to materialize, Winback Engine delivers results within the first week of calling. Early clients are seeing 35+ rebookings per week from win-back campaigns, with revenue showing up within days of the first calls.

"The results are immediate and indisputable," said Dave Schneider, Co-Founder of Winback Engine and Founder of Shortlist.io. "With most marketing services, it can take months before a client sees measurable results. This is completely different. The ROI is large, it's easy to prove, and the process is straightforward. It just works. I've never encountered this much positivity from clients in real time."

Built for Multi-Location Franchises

Winback Engine is designed for the specific needs of multi-location service businesses: fitness studios, wax centers, massage franchises, dental practices, med spas, and similar operations. These businesses share common characteristics that make customer reactivation extremely effective:

High customer lifetime value ($100-200+ per visit)

($100-200+ per visit) Recurring appointment-based services with natural rebooking opportunities

with natural rebooking opportunities Large databases of lapsed customers that grow every month without proactive outreach

that grow every month without proactive outreach 65% annual churn rates industry-wide, representing millions in lost revenue

The service also works with private equity rollup companies that own multiple franchise brands, helping them recover revenue across their entire portfolio of locations.

How It Works

Franchise operators pay a $5,000 deposit to get started, which is credited against commissions as revenue is recovered. Winback Engine integrates with popular booking platforms, including Mindbody, Zenoti, Vagaro, WellnessLiving, Booker, and others.

Trained agents make personalized phone calls to lapsed customers, referencing their visit history, preferred services, and past providers. All calls are recorded and available for client review. Monthly reporting tracks every call, every booking, and every dollar recovered.

The $5,000 deposit is credited against commissions earned from recovered revenue. If Winback Engine doesn't recover enough revenue to cover the deposit during the 3-month pilot, the unused portion is refunded.

Leadership Team

Winback Engine brings together seasoned operators with deep expertise in customer engagement, revenue recovery, and scaled service operations.

David Henzel, Co-Founder of LTVplus and Winback Engine, has been building companies since 1999. Together with co-founder GQ Fu, he grew LTVplus into a 500+ person global operation spanning 30+ countries.

Dave Schneider, Co-Founder of Winback Engine and Founder of Shortlist.io, leads operations and growth. His data-driven, systematic approach to customer touch sequences and campaign optimization is a core driver behind Winback Engine's consistent performance.

Samir Said, CEO of the LTVplus portfolio companies, is a long-time business partner who invested into LTVplus to build out the portfolio. He oversees the operational infrastructure and 500+ person team that powers Winback Engine's agent operations across multiple countries.

Availability

Winback Engine is now accepting clients. Multi-location franchise operators and service chains can book a strategy call at winbackengine.com.

About LTVplus

LTVplus is a global customer experience company with 500+ team members operating across 30+ countries. LTVplus is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, Great Place to Work certified, and recognized as a Top 500 Global BPO by Clutch. Learn more at ltvplus.com.

About Winback Engine

Winback Engine is a performance-based customer reactivation service for multi-location franchises and service chains. Trained human agents call lapsed customers and get them to rebook, with early clients seeing 10x recovered revenue volume. Winback Engine guarantees a minimum 3x ROI, with the deposit credited against commissions as revenue is recovered. Powered by LTVplus. Learn more at winbackengine.com.

Press Inquiries

Anja Jeftovic

Chief of Staff

anja@davidhenzel.com



David Henzel

dh@davidhenzel.com

https://www.winbackengine.com