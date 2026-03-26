Edelweiss Pianos Unveils Kelly Wearstler's First Piano Design Collaboration

Cambridge, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelweiss Pianos, a prestigious British piano company known for its bespoke creations and innovative self-play systems, proudly announces the publication of "The Story Behind Kelly Wearstler’s First Piano Design." This exciting collaboration marks the debut of TIMBRA, a unique piano designed by the acclaimed interior designer Kelly Wearstler.

Kelly Wearstler and the Timbra Piano

Kelly Wearstler, celebrated for her distinctive style and creative vision, has ventured into the world of musical instruments with her first-ever piano design. The collaboration with Edelweiss Pianos has resulted in a masterpiece that combines artistic elegance with musical excellence. TIMBRA is a testament to Wearstler's ability to transcend traditional design boundaries, offering a fresh perspective on what a piano can be.

The design process was a harmonious blend of Wearstler's artistic flair and Edelweiss Pianos' technical expertise. The result is a piano that not only serves as a musical instrument but also as a statement piece, reflecting the sophistication and innovation both Wearstler and Edelweiss are renowned for.

"Collaborating with Kelly Wearstler has been an inspiring journey," said Danny Norman of Edelweiss Pianos. "Her vision and creativity have brought a new dimension to our piano designs, and TIMBRA is a perfect embodiment of this unique partnership."

"Kelly's approach to design is both bold and thoughtful, and it has been a privilege to work alongside her to bring TIMBRA to life," added Norman.

The unveiling of TIMBRA is a significant milestone for Edelweiss Pianos, further cementing their reputation as leaders in the field of bespoke piano design. This collaboration not only highlights the versatility and adaptability of Edelweiss Pianos but also showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional piano craftsmanship.

For those interested in exploring the intricate details and the story behind this remarkable design, the full article is available at The Story Behind Kelly Wearstler’s First Piano Design.

The Timbra

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