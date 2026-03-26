Company announcement – No. 5 / 2026

Resolutions from Zealand Pharma's Annual General Meeting 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 26, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand Pharma" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today held its Annual General Meeting of 2026 as a partly electronic and partly physical general meeting (hybrid meeting).

At the Annual General Meeting, all proposals presented to the Annual General Meeting were approved, save for the non-binding advisory vote on the remuneration report under item 7 on the agenda.

Resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting:

Annual Report

The Annual General Meeting acknowledged the management's report on Zealand Pharma's activities in the past financial year and Zealand Pharma's audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting also approved that the financial result for 2025, which was a net profit after tax of TDKK 6,455,008, was carried forward to the next financial year.

Board elections, composition and committees

The following existing shareholder-elected board members were re-elected to the Board of Directors as recommended by Zealand Pharma's Nomination Committee:

Martin Nicklasson

Kirsten Aarup Drejer

Leonard Kruimer

Elaine Sullivan

Enrique Conterno

Furthermore, the following new candidate was elected to the Board of Directors:

Iris Löw-Friedrich

Jeffrey Berkowitz and Bernadette Mary Connaughton did not stand for re-election.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Martin Nicklasson and Kirsten Aarup Drejer continuing as the Chair and the Vice-Chair, respectively.

The Audit Committee will comprise Martin Nicklasson and Leonard Kruimer, with Leonard Kruimer chairing the Committee.

The Remuneration Committee will compromise Enrique Conterno Martinelli and Iris Löw-Friedrich, with Martin Nicklasson chairing the Committee.

The Scientific Committee will compromise Elaine Sullivan, Enrique Conterno Martinelli and Iris Löw-Friedrich, with Kirsten Aarup Drejer chairing the Committee.

The Nomination Committee will compromise Leonard Kruimer and Martin Nicklasson, with Kirsten Aarup Drejer chairing the Committee.

The Board of Directors also consists of the employee-elected members Anneline Nansen, Nikolaj Frederik Beck, Adam Krisko Nygaard, and Ludovic Tranholm Otterbein who had been elected for the period until 2028.

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) was re-elected as Zealand Pharma's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes as proposed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendation of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Authorization for the company to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was authorized, until the next Annual General Meeting, to allow the Company to acquire treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal value of 10% of the Company’s share capital at any given time. The acquisition must be financeable by distributable funds, and the acquisition price must not deviate by more than 10% from the quoted price of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.

Remuneration Report

The non‑binding advisory vote on Zealand Pharma’s Remuneration Report under agenda item 7 did not receive sufficient support for approval, which was noted by the Company.

Fees to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026

The fees to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026 were approved by the Annual General Meeting and remain unchanged compared to the financial year 2025.

Authorization to the chair of the meeting

The chair of the general meeting was authorized to make such alterations, amendments or additions to the resolutions passed, and to the registration with the Danish Business Authority, as may be required for registration.

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On behalf of Zealand Pharma A/S

The Board of Directors

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About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com