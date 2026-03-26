Chee Hoo, The Frozen Treats Brand Born in Hawaii, Launches a Protein Popsicle Worth Shouting About

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chee Hoo, the frozen treats brand born on Oahu and rooted in Hawaiian flavors and spirit, is proud to announce a new product line – Chee Hoo Protein Pops. These pops are available for direct shipping across the continental U.S. via the company's website, with a phased rollout into grocery stores and convenience stores across Hawaii and the continental U.S. slated throughout the first half of 2026.

The new product line debuts with Pineapple Breeze, the first flavor of a vibrant lineup of protein-powered pops, including additional flavors like Mana Chocolate and Island Coffee that will roll out in the coming weeks as the Chee Hoo continues to expand the new protein pop line.

Built on a foundation of real, simple ingredients like bananas, coconuts, passion fruit, and coffee — and a promise of no added refined sugar — Chee Hoo has always crafted fruit-based frozen pops that taste as vibrant as the islands they come from. With Chee Hoo Protein Pops, there is a new added powerful boost: 12 grams of whey protein concentrate. Each pop is around 110 calories, all while keeping every promise that defines Chee Hoo.

Similar to the already popular dairy-free Chee Hoo Fruit Pop product line, these new Protein Pops are available in retail packs of three bars and also sold individually:

Debut Flavor

Pineapple Breeze — The first flavor to debut in the Protein Pops line, Pineapple Breeze blends sunny pineapple with creamy coconut for a refreshing, protein-rich tropical treat. Made with banana, pineapple juice, whey protein concentrate, pineapple juice concentrate, coconut milk, and turmeric extract (for color). 100 calories, 12g protein.





Coming Soon

Additional flavors will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, including:

Mana Chocolate — A decadent pairing of rich cocoa and sweet banana that’s as nourishing as it is indulgent. Made with banana, whey protein concentrate, coconut milk, water, cocoa powder, pineapple juice concentrate, natural vanilla, and salt. 110 calories, 12g protein.

— A decadent pairing of rich cocoa and sweet banana that’s as nourishing as it is indulgent. Made with banana, whey protein concentrate, coconut milk, water, cocoa powder, pineapple juice concentrate, natural vanilla, and salt. 110 calories, 12g protein. Island Coffee — A smooth, indulgent frozen pop swirling rich coffee, banana, and coconut into every protein-packed bite. Made with banana, whey protein concentrate, coconut milk, coffee concentrate, water, natural vanilla, and salt. 110 calories, 12g protein.



Each pop is a bold tropical treat and a delicious alternative to traditional protein bars. They are perfect for post-workout recovery, a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or any moment you want something indulgent that fuels you too.

"We wanted to create something that actually tastes like an island vacation and not just another protein snack you choke down because it's good for you," said Tracy Sjogreen, CEO of Chee Hoo Treats. "Protein snacks can feel like a compromise and we refused to make one. Chee Hoo Protein Pops are clean, simple, and delicious, because that's the only kind of Chee Hoo we know how to make."

Customers can order Protein Pops directly from Chee Hoo's website for delivery throughout the continental United States. The brand will also begin rolling out into grocery and convenience stores across Hawaii and the continental U.S. throughout the first half of 2026.

To learn more or order, visit www.cheehootreats.com .

About Chee Hoo

Chee Hoo is a frozen treats brand born on Oahu and rooted in Hawaiian flavors and spirit. The company produces two lines of fruit-based frozen popsicles made with real, simple ingredients and no added sugar: Fruit Pops, a fully dairy-free line crafted from whole fruits like bananas, coconuts, passion fruit, and coffee, and Protein Pops, which add a boost of high-quality whey protein for a clean, delicious alternative to traditional protein bars. Products are available direct-to-consumer via the company's website for delivery throughout the continental U.S. For Hawaii store locations, please visit www.cheehootreats.com/pages/locations .

Media Contact

Tracy Sjogreen

aloha@cheehootreats.com