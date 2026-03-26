Carahsoft Named Distribution Partner of the Year in the Cohesity FY2025 Partner Awards for the North American Region

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that it has been recognized by Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, as the North American Distribution Partner of the Year recipient in the Cohesity FY2025 Partner Awards.

The annual awards celebrate partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, accelerate recovery and unlock greater value from their data through Cohesity’s modern, AI-powered platform.

“We are pleased to receive the Distribution Partner of the Year award from Cohesity,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This accolade reflects the deep commitment that Carahsoft and our reseller partners have to efficiently and effectively distributing solutions that strengthen Government agencies’ critical assets. Our sales and marketing teams will continue to make Cohesity’s solutions easily accessible to the Public Sector.”

Throughout 2025, Carahsoft deepened its collaboration with Cohesity by delivering comprehensive sales and marketing support tailored to the needs of the Public Sector, which proved especially impactful during Cohesity’s acquisition of Veritas. Carahsoft worked closely with Cohesity to ensure a seamless transition, aligning resources and engaging stakeholders to support mission-critical data security and management initiatives. These efforts were reinforced through a strong marketing presence at key Public Sector and technology events, including HIMSS, GEOINT, SOF Week, Billington and AWS re:Invent. Carahsoft also amplified Cohesity’s “Better Together” messaging in collaboration with other partners.

“Cohesity would like to recognize Carahsoft for their exceptional contributions,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer at Cohesity. “As a partner-first company, Cohesity is proud to collaborate with this incredible community, which enables our mission to protect, secure and provide insights into the world’s data. My warmest congratulations to this year’s winners for exemplifying excellence in enabling organizations to strengthen their cyber resilience and increase control over their data security challenges.”

The Cohesity Partner Awards honor top-performing partners whose leadership, innovation and deep engagement in the Cohesity ecosystem drive strong customer outcomes. Recipients are recognized for excellence in revenue growth, adoption of the Cohesity platform, technical expertise and strategic delivery of modern data security capabilities.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com