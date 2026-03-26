Two XPO Leaders Named 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking

GREENWICH, CONN., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that human resources director Chelsey Johnston and enterprise account executive Molly Borkgren have been named “Top Women to Watch in Trucking” for 2026 by the Women in Trucking Association.

The Top Women to Watch in Trucking recognition honors women who have made meaningful contributions to the transportation industry and demonstrated strong leadership, influence and a commitment to advancing the profession.

Chelsey Johnston is a human resources director supporting XPO’s Northeast region and Road Flex Operation. Bringing over a decade of experience in human resources, she has been recognized for her leadership and impact supporting teammates across the organization. In her role, she partners closely with leaders to strengthen talent development, drive engagement and support initiatives that enable teams to perform at their best.

Molly Borkgren is an enterprise account executive who has been recognized for her contributions supporting complex customer relationships and driving strategic growth. She works closely with some of XPO’s largest 3PL customers to deliver tailored solutions and build long-term partnerships to support the company’s continued success.

“Chelsey and Molly exemplify the leadership, dedication and talent that make a lasting impact at XPO,” said chief human resources officer Carolyn Roach. “Their contributions strengthen our organization and reflect the important role women continue to play in shaping the future of transportation.”

The Women in Trucking Association is a nonprofit organization focused on encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry, promoting their accomplishments and minimizing obstacles faced by women working in the field.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1-203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

