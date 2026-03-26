Top Florida Team, The Maximum Tampa Group, Returns to eXp Realty to Launch FIG Team Expansion

Maximum Tampa Group, led by Yulia Olivo and Jennifer Rivera, partners with FIG Team to establish its first Tampa presence





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that top-producing Tampa team Maximum Tampa Group, led by Yulia Olivo and Jennifer Rivera, has returned to eXp Realty and will launch FIG Team Maximum Tampa in partnership with Veronica Figueroa’s FIG Team.

“Agents building real businesses need a platform that can support them at scale,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Yulia and Jennifer understand what it takes to grow, and their return reflects the importance of having the right structure, systems, and leadership in place to support that growth long term.”

Olivo and Rivera, who previously joined LPT Realty as founding members, return to eXp after scaling their organization and identifying the need for a model designed to support sustained expansion. Together, they built Maximum Tampa Group into a high-performing team, closing $51.96 million in volume across 144 sides in 2024 and averaging between 120 and 150 transactions annually.

Through this move, they will step into leadership as Co-Team Leaders of FIG Team Maximum Tampa, marking FIG Team’s first expansion into the Tampa market. The new office will operate as a direct extension of the FIG Team, combining local leadership with established systems and operational support.

“We needed a model that could support where we’re going, not just where we are,” said Olivo. “We’ve experienced growth at a high level, and this move allows us to build with the right foundation in place.”

The partnership was formalized following a strategic alignment between Olivo, Rivera, and FIG Team leadership, including Veronica Figueroa and Isis Sarcos, whose organization has established a track record of scalable growth within eXp.

“For years, we’ve said we wanted to build one of the top teams in Tampa,” said Rivera. “This gives us the ability to do that within a structure that’s already proven.”

FIG Team Maximum Tampa will focus on recruiting, team development, and expanding market presence across the Tampa region, with a model that integrates media, systems, and agent growth into a unified platform.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/648647c4-c969-47db-9951-e8953773bd78