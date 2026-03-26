Owl Badges Selected by Three Police Departments to Manufacture Commemorative Badges Honoring America’s 250th Anniversary

Simi Valley, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Badges, the online manufacturer of custom law enforcement badges and insignia, today announced contracts with three U.S. police departments to produce official commemorative badges marking America’s 250th anniversary. Inglewood Police Department in California, Wahpeton Police Department in North Dakota, and Berkeley Police Department in Massachusetts have each commissioned custom America 250 badges and presentation display cases through the Owl Badges digital design platform.

Inglewood Police Department 250th Anniversary Badge

The United States Semiquincentennial — commemorating 250 years since the Declaration of Independence in 1776 — is one of the most significant national milestones in a generation. Law enforcement agencies across the country are marking the occasion with special-edition ceremonial pieces. Each badge in this series is manufactured to department specifications, incorporating America 250 design elements alongside each agency’s official insignia, rank designations, and agency identity.

Each commemorative set includes a custom-manufactured badge paired with a presentation display case — designed for formal ceremonies, officer recognition, and permanent institutional display. Departments seeking to commission similar pieces can browse available options through the Owl Badges badge shop.

Departments Participating in the America 250 Badge Program

Inglewood Police Department — Inglewood, California

Serving the City of Inglewood in Los Angeles County, the Inglewood PD is one of Southern California’s prominent municipal police agencies. The department selected Owl Badges to handle the department’s badge order for the America 250 series, incorporating the agency’s official design elements alongside the national commemorative designation.

Wahpeton Police Department — Wahpeton, North Dakota

The Wahpeton Police Department, serving Wahpeton in Richland County, North Dakota, joins the program as one of the region’s participating agencies. The department processed its commemorative order through the Owl Badges platform, taking advantage of the fully online design and proofing process to finalize their America 250 badge design.

Berkeley Police Department — Berkeley, Massachusetts

The Berkeley Police Department in Worcester County, Massachusetts rounds out the three-department America 250 program. Massachusetts carries particular historical significance in America’s founding, making the state’s participation in the national commemorative badge program especially meaningful for the department’s officers and the community they serve.

Leadership Statement

“Manufacturing America 250 commemorative badges for law enforcement is an honor we don’t take lightly. These pieces mark a once-in-a-lifetime national milestone, and the officers who carry them are the same people who protect the communities built on the ideals we’re celebrating. Inglewood, Wahpeton, and Berkeley chose Owl Badges because we deliver the quality and customization their departments deserve for a commemoration of this magnitude.”

— James Kator, CEO, Owl Badges

The Owl Badges Online Platform

Owl Badges operates a fully digital badge design and manufacturing platform serving law enforcement agencies, fire departments, corrections facilities, security organizations, and federal agencies nationwide. The platform allows procurement officers and department administrators to design, proof, and order fully custom badges online — without requiring traditional sales representative contact or lengthy procurement cycles.

Beyond police departments, Owl Badges’ agency program extends to federal agencies, corrections facilities, and campus safety organizations. Fire departments are also participating in America 250 commemorative badge programs through the same program, with fire agencies across multiple states commissioning Semiquincentennial pieces alongside their law enforcement counterparts.

The America 250 badge program remains open to additional law enforcement and public safety agencies seeking commemorative pieces for the national celebration. Departments can initiate the design process entirely online.

America 250 & Law Enforcement: Key Facts

• The U.S. has approximately 18,000 state and local law enforcement agencies, the majority of which are participating in some form of America 250 recognition.

• Ceremonial and commemorative badge programs are a longstanding tradition in American law enforcement. The Bicentennial in 1976 generated significant institutional badge programs across departments nationwide.

• The America 250 commemoration spans 2025–2026, with official events centered on July 4, 2026.

• Custom badge manufacturing for commemorative programs typically requires 6–12 weeks lead time for design approval, proofing, and production.

Berkley Police Department 250th Anniversary Badge

About Owl Badges

Owl Badges® is the official manufacturer of custom badges and patches for law enforcement in the U.S. We specialize in simplifying the design and ordering process of high-quality police badges and custom patches for government agencies, security firms, universities, casinos, and theme parks. Our extensive experience ensures you save time and money while receiving superior quality products. Trusted for our reliability, we offer a user-friendly website where clients can fully customize their badges with agency names, officer names, ranks, and numbers, meeting specific requirements before ordering.

Press Inquiries

Shanna Campbell

shanna [at] owlbadges.com

(626) 869-4072

https://owlbadges.com

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