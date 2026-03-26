QCI CTO Andrew Cardno to Take the Stage for Key Sessions on Security Innovation and Player Engagement at IGA 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno will take the stage at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention (IGA) 2026, where he will speak, moderate a panel, and participate in key event programming focused on advancing data-driven innovation across the tribal gaming industry.

QCI, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for tribal gaming and hospitality operators, will be prominently featured throughout the event as Cardno shares thought leadership on the evolving role of data in casino operations, security, and guest engagement.

“Andrew Cardno consistently brings a fresh perspective to even the most complex issues. It’s always an honor to have him join these important conversations at the Indian Gaming Association’s 2026 Tradeshow & Convention,” said Victor Rocha, Conference Chair of IGA.

Featured Speaking Engagement

Cardno will present “From Observation to Risk Intelligence: Modernizing Casino Security and Surveillance Through Data Integration” on March 31, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT.

Security and surveillance remain foundational to gaming operations, yet many programs still rely on outdated, reactive models. In this session, Cardno and fellow panelists will explore how integrated data, video, and analytics are transforming surveillance into proactive risk intelligence. Drawing on real-world deployments, the discussion will highlight how AI-powered tools enhance fraud detection, AML monitoring, emergency response, and staffing efficiency, while helping operators align with evolving risks and regulatory expectations without added operational friction.

Panel Moderation

In addition, Cardno will moderate the panel “Loyalty & Cross Promotion: How to Keep Players on Property in a Competitive Market” on April 2, 2026, at 10:30 AM PT.

This session will bring together industry leaders to discuss innovative strategies for strengthening player loyalty, driving cross-property engagement, and increasing on-property spend in an increasingly competitive gaming landscape.

Sponsored Welcome Reception

QCI is proud to serve as the official sponsor of the IGA Welcome Reception on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, between 5:30 PM–7:30 PM PT.

As part of the program, Cardno will take the stage for brief remarks and announce the winner of the QCI-sponsored raffle. The announcement is set to take place during the reception, around 6:00 PM PT.

This sponsorship underscores QCI’s commitment to supporting the tribal gaming community while creating meaningful opportunities for connection and engagement during one of the industry’s premier events.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a477ba3a-4075-4c31-bd9e-680f6d1fe46e