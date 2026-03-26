Ferrellgas Announces Raudel Arriaga, Director of Logistics, Named One of Samsara’s 100 Fleet Operators to Watch in 2026

LIBERTY, Mo., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation, safety, and technology are shaping the world around us, especially in the propane industry. That is why Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is proud to announce that Director of Logistics Raudel Arriaga has been selected as one of Samsara’s 100 Fleet Operators to Watch in 2026. The program highlights transportation and logistics leaders who are redefining what safety means and how it impacts our lives and our future.

“At Ferrellgas, safety, fleet stewardship, and operational discipline all go hand in hand,” said Arriaga. “Our employee-owners take pride in the trucks they operate and the customers they serve. The connected fleet technology we’ve implemented helps us support them with better visibility and coordination across our network. I’m honored by the recognition, but it reflects the commitment of our entire Ferrellgas team.”

Arriaga has worked at Ferrellgas since 2014. His background includes work in IT, analytics, and field operations, bringing a strong focus on simplifying operational complexity and scaling performance across the fleet. “We are always looking to make our operations safer, more efficient, and easier for our teams in the field,” said Arriaga. “When we support our drivers and managers with the right tools and information, it makes a real difference for both safety and service.”

Ferrellgas President and CEO Tamria Zertuche agreed. “Raudel is an important leader within our company. His leadership reflects the care and commitment our employee-owners bring to their work every day,” she said. “Through our people, we continually build a strong culture of safe practices and accountability. I am proud to see Raudel receive this recognition; it is well deserved and a testament to the incredible work happening across our telematics, operations, and safety teams.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at about 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2025. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com