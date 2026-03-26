Brampton to see $28.6 million in grid upgrades focused on reliability and faster restoration

BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities plans to invest approximately $28.6 million in capital renewal and system enhancement projects across Brampton in 2026, supporting reliable electricity service, accommodating continued growth and strengthening the city’s local electricity grid.

Brampton is one of the fastest growing communities in Ontario, with increasing demand for electricity driven by new housing, business development and the growing use of electric vehicles. The planned work for 2026 focuses on renewing deteriorating infrastructure, meeting growing electricity demand and modernizing the grid to ensure safe and reliable service for customers.

“Brampton continues to grow at a rapid pace, and reliable electricity is essential to supporting that growth,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “This investment will strengthen critical infrastructure, help reduce the risk of outages and enable us to respond faster when service disruptions occur.”

Renewing deteriorating infrastructure to improve reliability

Alectra will continue renewing equipment nearing the end of its useful life to strengthen day-to-day reliability for homes and businesses, including $9.4 million to replace aging infrastructure such as poles, transformers and switchgear.

Expanding the grid to support new customers and development

To keep pace with population growth and new development, Alectra will invest $600,000 to connect new customers across Brampton.

Modernizing the grid for faster restoration

Alectra will invest in upgrades that improve how quickly crews can identify issues and restore power, including a $6.2 million investment to modernize substations and deploy new automated devices by replacing outdated controllers with automated switches, improving restoration speed during disruptions. An additional $1.0 million will be invested to deploy additional automated devices that enable faster response to grid disturbances and help minimize the impact of outages.

Upgrading underground cable to reduce disruptions

Alectra will also invest $6.0 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables using cable injection technology, extending cable life and helping prevent outages.

Alectra’s investment in Brampton is part of a coordinated, multi-year approach to strengthening electricity infrastructure across the communities it serves.

For more information about Alectra’s Investment Plan and local grid improvement initiatives, visit: alectrautilities.com/InvestmentPlan.

For more information about Alectra’s 2026 capital investment plans, visit: alectrautilities.com/improvingreliability.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

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Media Contact

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