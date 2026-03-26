Entech Names Ari Shultz as New Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entech , the leading smart energy management control system, is announcing the addition of Ari Shultz as its new Vice President of Business Development. He will lead the company’s expansion into new markets as demand for smart heating and cooling systems continues due to rising energy costs and stricter carbon emissions regulations.

"Entech is at the forefront of something exciting, bringing intelligent technology to an industry that's overdue for it," said Shultz. “This isn't an incremental improvement; it's a fundamental shift in how buildings manage energy, and I'm thrilled to be part of driving that forward."

Shultz joins Entech with over a decade of experience transforming revenue operations from the ground up. He previously led the multifamily division at Modular Closets, where he built and managed a cross-functional team spanning sales, operations and business development, resulting in a revenue growth of more than 300% in five years.

“Ari’s reputation for navigating complex deals and ability to deliver creative solutions for clients aligns perfectly with Entech’s mission to reimagine how buildings manage their heating systems with modernized, smart solutions,” said Eric Soloff, CEO of Entech. “We look forward to working alongside Ari as we continue to drive this phase of growth.”

Entech’s innovative energy management system combines artificial intelligence, IoT hardware and smart thermostats to optimize, automate and monitor boiler systems in multi-unit buildings. The system learns a building's heating patterns and automatically shifts boiler staging, cycling and temperature settings to reduce overall energy consumption. Entech enables building developers to modernize their heating systems without the massive capital expense and disruptions of a full boiler replacement by integrating with any current boiler system in use today.

To learn more about Entech, please visit www.entechsmart.com .

About Entech

Entech is a leading energy management and boiler control system using artificial intelligence, IoT hardware and smart thermostats to provide 24/7, remote monitoring and automation of heating, cooling, and HVAC systems for multi-unit buildings. Designed for a variety of users, including building managers, landlords, superintendents, and HVAC technicians, Entech’s system works with any existing boiler system to lower energy consumption and costs by 40%. Entech’s smart energy solutions are currently being used in more than 9,000 buildings, primarily in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Chicago. To learn more about Entech, please visit www.entechsmart.com .