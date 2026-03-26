Chocolate lovers shift to premium brands as cocoa prices swing

DENVER, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocoa futures prices have fallen sharply since the beginning of the year, extending a period of prolonged volatility that has upended the market, complicated planning for chocolate manufacturers and led to higher retail prices for consumers. Double-digit chocolate price increases over the past year have dented retail sales volumes and prompted chocolate makers to explore alternative formulations. While the recent decline in cocoa prices provides some measure of relief for manufacturers, particularly those who opted against hedging at higher prices last fall, consumers aren’t likely to see lower shelf prices anytime soon.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, consumer demand for chocolate has remained largely unchanged despite higher prices. But one trend is cutting through the volatility in chocolate prices with surprising clarity: consumers are increasingly reaching for premium chocolates. The trend reflects heightened consumer interest in high quality, clean labels, satiation and a taste for indulgence.

“The largest beneficiary of the drama surrounding cocoa prices, ironically, may be premium options, whose entire reputation is built on cocoa content,” said Billy Roberts, senior food and beverage economist with CoBank. “But the growing interest in premium items suggests there could be opportunities across the chocolate category to extend beyond impulse-driven purchases. This includes chocolate’s maturation as a premium experience smaller in size but carefully chosen for flavor, experience and potentially even healthy attributes associated with higher cocoa content, namely cardiovascular health and antioxidants.”

Internal research from Swiss chocolatier Lindt found even users of weight-loss medications are eating more, not less, chocolate. However, they are upgrading to smaller, premium offerings. Data from consumer research firm Circana confirms the power of premium, with sales of premium chocolates among U.S. GLP-1 users rising 17% in 2025, compared with 6.5% among non-users. The data suggests that consumers taking these medications are not dismissing indulgences but making them less of an impulse purchase and more of a mindful experience — one built less around habit and ease and more of a selective indulgence.

Cocoa futures prices have swung widely for the last two years, prompting chocolate manufacturers to rethink production and pricing plans. In January 2025, futures were well above $10,000 per metric ton and remained near $10,000 in May. Futures prices then started to steadily decline but were over $6,000 per metric ton even as recently as New Year’s Eve. Prices have fallen dramatically in the weeks since, to roughly $3,100 in March 2026.

Last fall, a number of chocolate manufacturers hedged at around the $6,000 mark, half the all-time high set in late 2024. That hedge, while high in retrospect, leaves companies little room to take pricing measures, and even those that did not hedge appear unwilling to reduce retail prices. Chocolate prices on U.S. store shelves continued to surge into early 2026, with Datasembly reporting a 14.4% increase in the year’s early weeks compared to the same period in 2025.

“Chocolate manufacturers are looking for ways to decrease the impact of supply challenges, quality fluctuations and volatile cocoa pricing,” said Roberts. “But such moves have not been without their controversies, whether from taste alterations resulting from reformulations or the negative public opinion of shrinkflation.”

Roberts added that while cocoa markets may stabilize, the chocolate category itself is undergoing something of a transformation, defined by premiumization, innovation and at least for now, a more intentional consumer mindset.

Read the report, Chocolate lovers shift to premium brands as cocoa prices swing.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.