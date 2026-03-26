Transgene to Deliver an Oral Presentation on its Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine TG4050 at the World Vaccine Congress

Strasbourg, France, March 26, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a 30-minute oral presentation on TG4050, the Company’s Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine (INTV) at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC), taking place from March 31 to April 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C., USA. The presentation will be held on April 1st.

The presentation will highlight findings of the Phase 1 part of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in head and neck cancer. Transgene will also discuss the potential of INTVs to reshape early-stage cancer treatment.

“We are delighted to share our positive data on our lead asset TG4050 with the scientific community”, said Katell Bidet Huang, PhD, Head of Translational Medicine at Transgene.

“TG4050 is a highly innovative, AI-powered, immunotherapy designed individually for each patient, based on its tumor characteristics. In our Phase 1 trial, we were able to show that patients with resected head and neck cancer treated with our vaccine had developed new immune responses targeting preselected neoantigens present in the tumor cells, and TG4050-treated patients were all tumor-free 2 years after the start of their immune treatment. The comprehensive translational data generated to date supports our proposed mechanism of action and the ongoing Phase 2 trial. This technology could be applied across multiple solid tumors where significant unmet medical need remains.

With the myvac® platform, Transgene will continue generating clinical data in patients with head and neck cancer and in an additional indication with the aim of preventing cancer relapse for patients at risk.”

About the Oral Presentation:

Title : TG4050, an Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine in early-stage cancer treatment

: TG4050, an Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine in early-stage cancer treatment Speaker : Dr Katell Bidet Huang, PhD, Head of Translational Medicine, Transgene

: Dr Katell Bidet Huang, PhD, Head of Translational Medicine, Transgene Session : Cancer & Immunotherapy Vaccines Conference - Early Development/Target selection & discovery

: Cancer & Immunotherapy Vaccines Conference - Early Development/Target selection & discovery Date: April 1st, 2026, at 12:10 PM

Download our Two Pager dedicated to Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccines Here

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Contacts

Transgene: Media: Investors & Analysts: Caroline Tosch Lucie Larguier Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager Chief Financial Officer (CFO) +33 (0)3 68 33 27 38 Nadege Bartoli communication@transgene.fr Investor Relations Analyst

and Financial Communications Officer MEDiSTRAVA +33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03 Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi investorrelations@transgene.fr + 44 (0)203 928 6900 transgene@medistrava.com





About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel immunotherapies.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

Follow us on social media: X: @TransgeneSA — LinkedIn: @Transgene — Bluesky: @Transgene

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.com). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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