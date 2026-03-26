Vallourec: Availability of the

2025 universal registration document

Meudon (France), March 26th, 2026

Vallourec announces the availability of its 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.

This document, in its French version, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) today in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.26-0145 and is available on the AMF’s website: www.amf-france.org.

It may be consulted, together with its English translation, on the Company’s website www.vallourec.com (section Investors/Financial Information) and at the Company’s registered office, 12 rue de la Verrerie - Meudon (92190).

This document includes in particular:

the annual financial report as of December 31, 2025;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the assurance report on sustainability information;

information relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees;

the description of the share buyback program;

the sustainability report.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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