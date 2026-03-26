Media Minds AI Group Launches TrustGraph | The First Authority and Verification Standard for the AI Era

Del Mar, California, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Minds AI Group, a division of The QuantumX Project and a leading AI intelligence platform company renowned for its innovative approach to brand visibility in the age of AI search, today announced the launch of TrustGraph™, the world’s first AI brand authority and verification platform, set to debut commercially in 2026.

Building Trust In The AI Internet

TrustGraph™ is designed to solve the most consequential trust problem in digital marketing today: in a world where AI platforms, not search engines, are increasingly the first point of contact between a consumer and a brand, there is no standard for verifying that what AI says about a brand is accurate, authoritative, or brand-controlled. TrustGraph changes that. It is the SSL for AI, a cryptographic V-Verify™ trust infrastructure that gives every brand a verified, authenticated identity in the AI ecosystem, permanently anchored on the Polygon blockchain.

Just as SSL, the Secure Sockets Layer protocol, became the universal trust standard for the web, making encrypted identity verification invisible, ubiquitous, and eventually mandatory for every website on earth, TrustGraph™ is engineered to become the universal trust standard for AI. Before SSL, no mechanism existed for a user to verify that a website was who it claimed to be. Before TrustGraph™, no mechanism existed for an AI platform to verify that the brand information it presents is accurate, current, and brand-authorized. TrustGraph™ is that mechanism.

SSL for the web TrustGraph™ SSL for AI No standard to verify a website’s identity No standard to verify brand information in AI Cryptographic certificate from a Certificate Authority On-chain cryptographic badge minted on Polygon Verifies website identity & encrypted connection Verifies brand identity, content authenticity & AI presence Lives in browser trust store & web server Lives on Polygon blockchain immutable, permanent, global Without it: site flagged as unsafe, traffic and trust lost Without it: brand unverified in AI, invisible, deprioritized Adoption path: Optional → Expected → Mandatory Adoption path: Optional → Expected → Mandatory

“The launch of TrustGraph™ marks a pivotal moment not just for Media Minds AI Group, but for every brand that operates in a world where AI decides who gets recommended and who gets ignored. SSL made the web trustworthy. TrustGraph makes AI trustworthy. And just as every website eventually needed SSL, every brand will need TrustGraph.” Lawrence Castro, Founder & CEO, Media Minds AI Group

Why This Matters Now

The convergence of AI-native discovery is happening faster than any analyst predicted. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and DeepSeek now collectively handle billions of queries per day, and a growing proportion of those queries are commercial consumers asking which brand to trust, which product to buy, and which company to partner with. In this environment, the brand that AI recommends wins. The brand AI does not recognize, cannot verify, or present inaccurately, and loses without ever knowing it.

Traditional SEO was a ranking problem. AI recommendation is an authority-and-verification problem. The rules have changed entirely. In the SEO era, brands optimized their content to rank higher in search results. In the AI era, there is no list. There is a single confident answer, and AI determines that answer based on authority signals, content consistency, cross-platform presence, and verified identity. Brands that cannot establish verified authority in the AI ecosystem will not rank lower. They will be absent entirely.

AI does not rank. AI recommends. And it recommends based on authority and verified identity. TrustGraph™ is the infrastructure that makes verification possible, the same role SSL plays for web trust, now built for the age of AI.

About the TrustGraph™ Platform

TrustGraph™ is a comprehensive AI brand intelligence and verification platform that operates across three interconnected layers, each designed to address a distinct dimension of the brand visibility and trust crisis in the AI era.

Measurement and Intelligence

TrustGraph monitors brand visibility, sentiment, share of voice, and authority signals across all six major AI platforms simultaneously: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and DeepSeek. It generates TrustBrief reports: comprehensive, consultant-grade intelligence documents that show exactly what AI platforms know about a brand, what competitors are being recommended in its place, and a precise, prioritized action plan. TrustBrief delivers in minutes what previously required a $50,000 consulting engagement.

Verification and Authentication - The SSL Layer

TrustGraph issues cryptographic verification badges, live AI visibility score badges embedded directly on brand websites, backed by immutable on-chain records minted on the Polygon blockchain. Each badge is a verifiable proof of brand identity and AI presence: not a logo, not a claim, but a cryptographic anchor that any AI platform, consumer, journalist, or regulator can independently verify. This is the SSL equivalent for AI, a trust standard that transforms “trust me” into “verify me.”

Authority Building and Distribution

TrustGraph integrates with FeedSync AI™, Media Minds AI Group’s proprietary content distribution platform, to continuously push brand-authorized, authoritative content to all six AI platforms simultaneously. This ensures that AI platforms consistently encounter accurate, current, brand-controlled information, building the authority signals that drive AI recommendations over time. Authority in the AI ecosystem is built through consistency, verification, and continuous distribution.

“SSL did not ask permission to become the standard for web trust. It solved the trust problem so completely that adoption became inevitable. TrustGraph™ is engineered with the same ambition: to solve the AI trust problem so completely that every brand will need to be verified on TrustGraph the way every website needs to be secured with SSL.” Lawrence Castro, Founder & CEO, Media Minds AI Group

Market Context and Category Creation

TrustGraph™ enters a market with no direct incumbent, a rare and defining condition that positions the platform to establish, name, and own an entirely new category. Media Minds AI Group refers to this category as AI Optimization: the emerging discipline of managing brand authority, visibility, and verified identity across AI platforms. In the same way that Search Engine Optimization became synonymous with an entire industry built around the tools and practices that defined it, AI Optimization will become synonymous with the platforms and standards that Media Minds AI Group is creating today.

The market opportunity is not a segment of digital marketing spend. It is the entirety of brand marketing spend currently exceeding $500 billion annually globally, now searching for a new paradigm as AI displaces search as the primary discovery layer. Analysts project that by 2027, over 80 percent of digital interactions will occur through AI intermediaries. Every brand in every sector, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, entertainment, lifestyle, and beyond, operates in a landscape where AI increasingly determines who gets recommended and who remains invisible.

There is no established tool for AI brand visibility. No Salesforce of AI optimization. No default platform to displace. TrustGraph™ defines the category, sets the standard, and becomes the benchmark — the same trajectory that SSL followed from an optional protocol to mandatory infrastructure.

Blockchain Infrastructure and the On-Chain Verification Standard

The verification standard at the core of TrustGraph™ is built on the Polygon blockchain — chosen for its near-zero transaction costs, near-instant finality, and proven enterprise adoption. Every TrustGraph verification badge is minted as an on-chain certificate: an immutable, tamper-proof record of a brand’s verified AI identity at a specific point in time. These records are permanent, publicly verifiable, and independent of any single platform or provider.

The Polygon-based infrastructure also enables TrustGraph’s Lifetime NFT tier a founding member designation available to a limited number of brands that want to establish their AI identity at the earliest possible moment in this category’s development. Lifetime NFT holders receive permanent TrustGraph access, an unfakeable NFT-backed verification badge, founding member status, and transferable asset rights.

Availability and Pricing

TrustGraph™ is commercially available beginning in 2026, with subscription plans designed to serve brands at every stage of AI visibility maturity.

Tier Monthly Setup Fee Key Features Intro $199/mo $199 TrustScore tracking, AI badge, TrustBrief reports, push to 6 AI platforms Verified $499/mo $999 Advanced analytics, hologram badge, competitor tracking (3), API access Gold $999/mo $4,999 Full TrustScore suite, real-time dashboard, competitor tracking (10), dedicated manager Platinum $999/mo $9,999 Everything in Gold + AI Reputation Assistant, white-glove onboarding, SLA Lifetime NFT $0/mo $50,000 Everything in Platinum forever, unfakeable NFT badge, founding member status, transferable asset

All plans include access to the TrustGraph verification badge system and on-chain certificate issuance. Once established, a brand’s verified AI identity lives permanently on the Polygon blockchain, a record no competitor, no algorithmic change, and no market shift can erase.

Media Minds AI Group invites brands across all sectors, technology, consumer products, financial services, healthcare, entertainment, lifestyle, and professional services, to explore the potential of verified AI authority to drive discovery, trust, and long-term growth in the AI-native era.

“As AI continues to evolve, the importance of verifying brand identity and content authority cannot be overstated. Our platform is designed to provide businesses with the confidence they need to harness AI’s full potential while maintaining trust and integrity, verified, on-chain, and permanent.” Lawrence Castro, Founder & CEO, Media Minds AI Group

About Media Minds AI Group

Media Minds AI Group is a division of The QuantumX Project and the developer of the world’s first AI-native brand intelligence ecosystem. The company’s portfolio of seven interconnected platforms, TrustGraph™, FeedSync AI™, Sentinel V-Verify, AIBlackBox™, AIOS / AI CEO, QXAI.space, and an enterprise white-label offering, spans SaaS, API, blockchain, and NFT revenue categories and is purpose-built to address the full scope of the brand authority and visibility challenge in the age of AI search. Built entirely by its founder over thirteen months with zero outside capital, Media Minds AI Group serves brands across technology, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, entertainment, lifestyle, and professional services sectors globally.

Platform trustgraph.space Company mediamindai.com Distribution feedsyncai.com V-Verify trustverify.space ###

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All product availability, pricing, and feature descriptions are subject to change. TrustGraph™, FeedSync AI™, Sentinel V-Verify, AIBlackBox™, and QXAI.space are trademarks of Media Minds AI Group, a division of The QuantumX Project. Blockchain functionality subject to Polygon network availability and applicable regulatory requirements. © 2026 Media Minds AI Group | The QuantumX Project trustgraph.space

Trustgraph™

About Media Mind AI

Media Mind AI Agency Media Minds AI Group is a division of The QuantumX Project and the developer of the world’s first AI-native brand intelligence ecosystem and Quantum Technologies. The company’s portfolio of seven interconnected platforms, TrustGraph™, FeedSync AI™, Sentinel V-Verify, AIBlackBox™, AIOS / AI CEO, QXAI, Quantum Evo Tech and an enterprise white-label offering spans SaaS, API, blockchain, Quantum Encryption and space-based technologies and NFT revenue categories and is purpose-built to address the full scope of the brand authority and visibility challenge in the age of AI search and Quantum AI. Media Minds AI Group serves brands across technology, Quantum Tech, Crypto, blockchain, cybersecurity, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, entertainment, lifestyle, and professional services sectors globally.

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