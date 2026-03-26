RVLock Launches Elevate Inflatable Sofa for Comfortable Outdoor Seating on the Road

WELLSVILLE, Utah, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVLock, a leading provider of security and lifestyle products for the RV market, today announced the launch of the Elevate Inflatable Sofa, a portable seating solution designed specifically for RV travelers who want comfortable, lightweight outdoor seating without sacrificing valuable storage space.

Designed for life on the road, the sofa packs down to the size of a small duffel bag while providing lounge-style seating for two to three adults. The product addresses a common challenge for RV owners: creating comfortable outdoor seating while preserving limited storage space inside the vehicle.

The Elevate Inflatable Sofa is available at RVLock.com for $249.99 in two colors, designed for campsites, sporting events, beaches, and anywhere travelers want comfortable seating without carrying bulky furniture.

Built with 600D Cordura® outdoor fabric and reinforced double-stitched seams, the sofa supports up to 500 pounds while remaining lightweight and portable. The Elevate inflates in approximately 2 minutes using a removable USB-C rechargeable pump and deflates quickly for compact storage.

“The Elevate Inflatable Sofa is part of our broader effort to design products that make life on the road easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable,” said Kent Wuthrich, CEO of RVLock.

While packed in its included duffle, the sofa uses 9 x 12 x 18 inches of storage space, making it easy to store in RV compartments or carry along on adventures.

“When you spend time around RVers, you quickly realize how important smart use of space is,” said Cade Harris, founder of RVLock. “We designed the Elevate Inflatable Sofa to give people a comfortable place to relax with friends and family without sacrificing valuable storage inside the RV.”

Key Features

Built-in USB-C rechargeable pump for fast inflation and deflation

for fast inflation and deflation Inflates in approximately 2.5 minutes

Deflate mode for quick packing and storage

for quick packing and storage Durable 600D Cordura® outdoor fabric

Double-stitched seams for strength and longevity

for strength and longevity Screw-in ground stakes for outdoor stability

for outdoor stability Dedicated phone holder pockets

Zippered storage compartments and accessory pockets

Integrated carry handles for easy repositioning

for easy repositioning Large storage bag for transport and compact storage

for transport and compact storage Available in two colors





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About RVLock

RVLock is the leading innovator in keyless entry and security solutions for the recreational vehicle industry, learn more on their website .