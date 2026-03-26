Nykredit Realkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2026

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

At Nykredit Realkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2026:

The Annual Report 2025 and the proposal for distribution of net profit were adopted.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Thomas Holluf Nielsen and Peter Giørtz-Carlsen were elected and Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Lasse Nyby, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen and Vibeke Krag were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Rasmus Fossing, Kathrin Helene Hattens and Inge Sand.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company's statutory auditors and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company's sustainability auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chair and Preben Sunke and Lasse Nyby as its Deputy Chairs.

Copenhagen, 26 March 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed at tel +45 21 82 01 65.

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