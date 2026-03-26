Results of Eimskip's 2026 Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf. Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. held today, Thursday 26 March 2026, and updated Articles of Association of the Company.

Shareholders presenting 83,2% of the company's voting share participated in the meeting.

The Company will now request the Icelandic Register of Enterprises to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to creditors, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies, regarding reduction of own shares.

Attachments


Attachments

AGM 2026_Results EIM_AofA_2026.03.26
GlobeNewswire

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