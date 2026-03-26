National Association of Workforce Boards and Microsoft Elevate Partner to Build AI Skills Across the American Workforce

Washington, DC, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) today announced a partnership with Microsoft Elevate to equip job seekers, career coaches, and workforce agency professionals with the artificial intelligence skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing labor market. The initiative brings free, practical AI training to workforce development organizations nationwide.

Through this collaboration, NAWB and Microsoft Elevate have developed a suite of LinkedIn Learning courses grounded in real-world scenarios created with workforce professionals. The curriculum is shaped directly by the needs of workforce agencies and aligned to the U.S. Department of Labor's AI Literacy Framework, ensuring learners build skills that are both practical and nationally recognized.

"Workforce boards across the country are on the frontlines of preparing Americans for the jobs of tomorrow. This partnership with Microsoft Elevate gives our members the tools and training they need to help workers adopt AI responsibly and confidently — and positions the workforce system as a leader in AI readiness." — Andrew Bercich, CEO, National Association of Workforce Boards

"At Microsoft Elevate, we believe in the power and potential of individuals first. That's why our partnership with NAWB is focused on meeting job seekers, coaches, and workforce professionals right where they are. By empowering people across the workforce with AI literacy and skills aligned to their roles, we can help people not just adapt but truly flourish in the AI era." — Justin Spelhaug, Vice President, Microsoft Elevate

The partnership offers three dedicated AI courses available at no cost through LinkedIn Learning:

Generative AI for Career Growth and Job Search — Designed to help job seekers leverage AI tools in their employment journey. aka.ms/AIforJobseekers

— Designed to help job seekers leverage AI tools in their employment journey. aka.ms/AIforJobseekers Generative AI for Career Coaches — Equips career coaches with AI skills to better serve clients. aka.ms/AIforCareerCoaches

— Equips career coaches with AI skills to better serve clients. aka.ms/AIforCareerCoaches Generative AI for Workforce Agency Administrators — Helps agency staff integrate AI into their operations and service delivery. aka.ms/AIforWorkforceAdmin

Participants who complete a course will earn a certificate through LinkedIn Learning. For more information about the program, visit aka.ms/AIforWorkforce.

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About NAWB The National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) represents approximately 550 workforce development boards and their partners across the United States. NAWB advocates for policies and investments in workforce development that help individuals connect to meaningful employment and help businesses find the skilled workers they need to grow.

About Microsoft Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.