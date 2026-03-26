B&H Celebrates World Backup Day with Special Savings, Education and Resources on Storage Solutions

Empowering creators and consumers to protect their digital assets with expert guidance, plus special deals and savings on essential and reliable backup tools

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H Photo is proud to celebrate World Backup Day on March 26 through March 31, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of protecting digital data. What began as a simple online forum post—where one user wished someone had reminded the community to back up their files—has since grown into an internationally recognized movement encouraging individuals and businesses alike to safeguard their valuable data.

As part of this initiative, B&H is reinforcing its commitment to educating customers on best practices for data protection. Through its B&H Photo Video website, B&H offers a wide range of expert guides, tips, and resources designed to help users understand the importance of backup strategies, choose the right storage solutions, and implement reliable systems for long-term data security.

World Backup Day serves as an important reminder that data loss can happen at any time—from hardware failure to accidental deletion or theft. B&H encourages everyone to follow proven strategies such as the “3-2-1 rule,” which recommends maintaining three copies of data across two different storage types, with one copy stored offsite.

To further support customers in protecting their digital lives, B&H is offering Special Savings on drives and storage solutions, including external hard drives, SSDs, memory cards, and network storage systems. These limited-time promotions provide an opportunity for creators, professionals, and everyday users to invest in reliable backup tools.

World Backup Day is a reminder that your data, whether personal memories or professional work—is invaluable, said a B&H representative. “We’re committed to helping our customers stay protected with the right knowledge and the right tools.”

Customers are invited to explore B&H’s World Backup Day hub for educational content and to take the pledge to back up their data regularly.

For more information, visit:

World Backup Day Resource Hub: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/world-backup-day

Special Savings on Storage: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/drives-storage-specials/ci/52956

YouTube Data Backup Explained

https://youtu.be/JSBXHAy_EvQ

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7031ef67-21d1-4aae-ba33-ead8155c6ca7

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba2443d7-8b97-4376-82ca-f69d80dfe384