NATPAT Launches Into CVS Nationwide in Brand's Largest U.S. Retail Expansion

Beaverton, Ore., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATPAT, maker of plant-based wellness patches designed for kids and families, will have the brand’s two signature products, BuzzPatch mosquito repellent patches and MagicPatch itch relief patches, available at CVS locations across the country. The CVS launch makes NATPAT products accessible to millions of shoppers who want a DEET-free, chemical-free alternative for managing mosquitoes and bite-related discomfort.

Both patches are designed with families in mind, offering a clean, fuss-free alternative to conventional sprays and creams. They require no application to skin and are formulated without DEET, parabens, or synthetic chemicals, making them easy for parents to feel confident about.

BuzzPatch uses a proprietary blend of plant-based essential oils, including citronella and geraniol, to create a protective scent barrier that deters mosquitoes without sprays or skin contact with active ingredients. MagicPatch uses grid relief technology to provide drug-free itch relief by stimulating skin receptors, reducing the urge to scratch in minutes.

“Getting our patches onto CVS shelves is a milestone we’ve been working toward for a long time,” said Michael Jankie, Co-Founder and CEO of NATPAT. “Parents are actively looking for safer, simpler solutions, and CVS gives us the reach to put those solutions in more hands than ever before.”

will be available in-store at more than 4,700 CVS Pharmacy locations across 48 states on Friday, March 20 and continuing the rollout throughout the month, marking the brand’s largest brick-and-mortar retail expansion to date.

BuzzPatch and MagicPatch are also available online at natpat.com . To find a CVS location near you, visit cvs.com .

About NATPAT

NATPAT creates wellness patches using natural essential oils for people and pets. Founded by parents seeking chemical-free solutions for their children, the company expanded into pet wellness after customer requests. NATPAT products are made with plant-based ingredients and designed for ease of use in daily life. The brand ships worldwide and maintains a focus on accessible, non-invasive wellness tools.