2026 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held May 26- 28 at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 26th Anniversary Louisiana Energy Conference (LEC) will be held midday Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is now open, and hotel reservations can be secured through the web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Al Petrie, LEC Founder and Senior Partner at Al Petrie Advisors, commented, “We are honored to be hosting our 26th LEC in New Orleans, where we bring together energy leaders from around the world. With recent macro events impacting the energy industry, now is the perfect time to experience our Conference with about 100 companies discussing relevant topics across 30 panels. Additionally, we offer 1 on 1 opportunities and evening networking events at historic New Orleans locations. Registration is now open and a preliminary agenda with the list of confirmed panelist companies has been posted to our website.”

The 2026 Conference will feature three key topical areas of discussion:

Tuesday, May 26, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm: Conference will begin with lunch and includes Gulf of America/Offshore with exploration and production (E&P) and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations;

Wednesday, May 27, 7 am – 5:30 pm: Group breakfast speaker followed by U.S. Onshore and International with E&P and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations; and

Thursday, May 28, 8:00 am – 5:30 pm: Future Energy with LNG, Carbon Capture (CCUS), Renewables, New Energy Technology, Power Generation, Data Centers and related Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and other topical energy policy panels and presentations. Afternoon sessions will focus on Louisiana-based energy and infrastructure projects.

In total there will be a series of over 30 panels and presentations that will discuss key traditional domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics as well as sessions dedicated to future energy developments. Executives from a variety of leading public and private E&P and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in panel discussions and presentations.

Agenda

The 2026 preliminary agenda has been posted to the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com , and will be continually updated as additional invited panelist firms confirm participation.

2026 Networking Events

On Tuesday, May 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, our Welcome Reception will once again be held at The MISI , featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, fabulous live jazz, and plenty of networking. The MISI is a beautiful venue in the historic Jax Brewery on the Mississippi River, across the street from Jackson Square and the French Quarter. We received very positive feedback on last year’s event at The MISI and we look forward to returning.

On Wednesday, May 27, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, our premier networking event of the Conference will be held at Galerie de Galatoire, a new event venue created by the renowned Galatoire’s Restaurant that has been a historic tradition of New Orleans dining since 1905. The venue is located in the heart of the French Quarter at 211 Royal Street, directly across from the Monteleone Hotel and Carousel Bar.

On Thursday, May 28, from 5:30 - 7:30 pm, our Closing Reception will be held at Delacroix, the latest restaurant by BRG Hospitality and renowned chef John Besh, located at 1 Poydras Street in Spanish Plaza directly on the Mississippi River immediately behind the Four Seasons Hotel. This expanded closing event offers you the opportunity to wind down and recap the previous days’ discussions before enjoying New Orleans for the remainder of your stay. We are especially excited to host this event with “front row viewing” of the recently announced “America250” event www.sail250neworleans.com .

New Orleans will be the first of five stops as America welcomes the tall ships of the world to the Port of New Orleans for a nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Between May 28 and June 1, 2026, NOLA will celebrate America's Sestercentennial with the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world creating a majestic nautical spectacle along the historic Mississippi River, directly in front of Delacroix.

Attendance at special events during the Conference is limited so please register as soon as possible.

Technology Breakfast

On Thursday morning May 28, we will host an energy technology breakfast session that will feature exciting new private companies that have the potential to transform the industry.

Exhibitor Tables

Service companies looking to promote their business have an opportunity to host an Exhibitor Table in one of the prominent foyers of the conference space. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect, network and mingle with key leaders in the energy industry. Potential interested exhibitors should contact us at info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Host Hotel

We are very pleased to announce our LEC is returning to the Four Seasons Hotel for the third year based on strong positive feedback from prior years. The Four Seasons is Louisiana’s only five-star hotel. It is located at the foot of Canal Street at the Mississippi River in an area that has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years with new hotels, more high-quality restaurants, additional attractions, and the full transformation of Caesars New Orleans. Visit www.fourseasons.com/neworleans to learn more about this great new venue.

Conference registration is now open through the Conference web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the very special rate of $285 per night. The hotel has offered this rate to Conference attendees from May 24 to May 31 for those who wish to arrive early or stay extra nights at the hotel. This special rate is only available through May 8, 2026, or until our room block is filled. Rooms may sell out even more quickly this year due to the Sail250NewOrleans event, so reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers; we also welcome public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry. Attendance at the Conference is expected to qualify for continuing education credits for Louisiana and Mississippi Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The cost for all attendees will be $475 per person, which includes all daytime and evening events associated with the Conference. Registration for the first 100 investment professionals is free .

Additional details are available on the event web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. About 100 E&P, oil field service, and future energy and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953