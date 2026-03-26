Wake Radiology Chief Operating Officer Parul Galloway Receives 2026 Women in Business Award by the Triangle Business Journal

RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Parul Galloway has been named a 2026 Women in Business Award recipient by the Triangle Business Journal. The award, which celebrates women who are taking business leadership to new heights, was bestowed to only 28 recipients of the more than 100 entries submitted. Awardees were recognized at an event at Angus Barn Pavilion in Raleigh on March 26.

Parul Galloway began her career with Wake Radiology as a sonographer 35 years ago and has since advanced steadily through the organization’s leadership ranks. In 2021, she was appointed Regional Operations Manager, where she led the modernization of the MRI division and implemented improvements to Wake Radiology’s scheduling processes, increasing operational efficiency and expanding patient access to care. Since her appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2023, Ms. Galloway has guided the organization to see three consecutive years of double-digit growth in patient volume.

“Under Parul Galloway’s leadership as COO, we have seen a transformation in how we meet our patients' needs,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex. “She has championed a culture of excellence and empathy that has elevated our standard of care and increased access to vital imaging services throughout our region.”

Ms. Galloway has significantly increased access to critical imaging by:

Spearheading the approval and development of the Cary Breast Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient center providing comprehensive breast imaging services to the community.

Orchestrating the establishment of a new location in Chapel Hill, which opened just seven months after Tropical Storm Chantal severely damaged Wake Radiology’s original S. Estes Drive office.

Negotiating and overseeing the installation of two new 3T MRI machines and the upgrade of two 1.5T magnets.

Successfully leading the application for Certificate of Need approvals for a new office in Wendell (opening early 2027) and for a PET-CT, which plays a critical role in detecting and treating cancers, the treatment of brain disorders and identifying issues with the heart.

Along with expanding Wake Radiology’s footprint and services, Ms. Galloway oversees Wake Radiology’s recruitment efforts and facilitates partnerships with local community colleges and is a natural mentor across all levels of employees. She also plays a key role in Wake Radiology’s long-standing support of the Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, which has raised more than $135,000 in the past 11 years.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 13 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com

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