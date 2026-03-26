ESW Launches "CMMC 2 Safety Net" - A CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application

New York, NY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates Inc (ESW), a leading US-based Microsoft partner renowned for its expertise in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, AI-driven automation, and workforce enablement, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application. This innovative solution is designed to assist organizations in navigating the complexities of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0, ensuring streamlined compliance and enhanced security measures.

The CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application is a testament to ESW's commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge technology solutions. By leveraging the power of automation and advanced analytics, the application simplifies the compliance process, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations while maintaining robust security protocols.

"The launch of the CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application marks a significant milestone in our mission to support organizations in their journey towards achieving comprehensive cybersecurity compliance," said Russell Kommer, CEO of eSoftware Associates Inc. "Our application not only simplifies the compliance process but also provides actionable insights that drive informed decision-making and foster a culture of security within organizations."

ESW's new application integrates seamlessly with existing systems, offering a user-friendly interface that guides users through each step of the compliance process. The application is designed to be adaptable, catering to the unique needs of various industries and ensuring that organizations can achieve compliance efficiently and effectively.

With the increasing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape, the CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application is poised to become an essential tool for organizations aiming to safeguard their data and maintain trust with their stakeholders. By providing a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges of CMMC 2.0 compliance, ESW continues to demonstrate its leadership in the field of technology-driven business solutions.

For more information about the CMMC 2 Compliance Workflow Application and how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://www.eswcompany.com.

About eSoftware Associates Inc ("ESW")

ESW is a US-based Microsoft partner specializing in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, AI-driven automation, and workforce enablement. Through consulting, automation, and training services, ESW helps organizations modernize operations and build durable technology capabilities.

Press Inquiries

Russell Kommer

contact [at] eswcompany.com

https://www.eswcompany.com