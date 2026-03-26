SalMar - Final year-end financial statements for 2025 approved by the board of directors

26 March 2026, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has reviewed and approved the final year-end financial statements for 2026.

Final accounts and proposed dividend of NOK 10 per share are not altered from preliminary figures published on 10 February 2026. Should the AGM resolve to pay a dividend, shares in SalMar ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 10 per share from 24th of June 2026.

The Annual Report for 2025, including the Report of Board of Directors, sustainability report, financial statements and notes including ESEF format will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no.

The annual general meeting is scheduled for 23 June 2026. The notice, annual report and agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.