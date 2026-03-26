MRF 2026 Resource Limited Partnership Final Closing April 28, 2026

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield, on behalf of MRF 2026 Resource Limited Partnership (“MRF 2026” or the “Partnership”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the second closing of the initial public offering of MRF 2026 Class A and Class F units for total gross proceeds of $4.0 million. The offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada. The Partnership intends to have a third and final closing on April 28, 2026.

The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies involved in the resource sector.

Middlefield is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 72 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CI Investment Services Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your CIRO registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.