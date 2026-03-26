Neuroprotective Agents Market to Reach $60.9 Billion by 2030 as Neurological Disease Burden and Aging Populations Drive Pharmaceutical Investment

Boston, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for neuroprotective agents was valued at $41.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $60.9 billion by the end of 2030, according to a new report from BCC Research. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2025 through 2030.

Neuroprotective agents — therapeutics designed to prevent or slow neuronal damage and degeneration — represent one of the largest and most active segments in pharmaceutical development. The growing global burden of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke and multiple sclerosis, is driving sustained investment in both established and emerging therapeutic approaches.

Key Market Findings

Market size : $41.2 billion in 2024, projected to reach $60.9 billion by 2030

: $41.2 billion in 2024, projected to reach $60.9 billion by 2030 Growth rate : 6.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

: 6.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 Leading region : North America accounted for 41.4% of the market in 2024

: North America accounted for 41.4% of the market in 2024 Key segments by indication : Cerebrovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, ophthalmic diseases and CNS injury

: Cerebrovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, ophthalmic diseases and CNS injury Key segments by therapy type : Small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies and other biotechnology products

: Small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies and other biotechnology products Key drug classes: Immune response modifiers, blood thinning agents, anti-angiogenic agents, antioxidants, anti-dementia agents, anticonvulsants, thrombolytics, anti-Parkinson's agents, antisense agents and anti-amyloid agents

Market Drivers

The surge in neurological disorders globally is the fundamental growth driver. The World Health Organization estimates that neurological conditions affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with prevalence rising as populations age. The rising prevalence of neurological conditions among the elderly is compounding demand, while growing awareness of neuroprotective therapeutic options is expanding the treatable patient population.

Rising healthcare investments and strategic focus from pharmaceutical and biotech companies on neuroscience pipelines are accelerating the development of next-generation therapies.

Technology and Competitive Landscape

Emerging technologies transforming the field include precision medicine approaches for neurological disorders, gene therapy for neurodegenerative conditions, neurodegeneration-targeted stem cell therapies, and nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems that improve blood-brain barrier penetration.

The market features intense competition among major pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GSK, Lilly, Merck & Co., Novartis, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and UCB. A growing cohort of emerging startups is also entering the space with novel therapeutic approaches.

Investment Considerations

Key risks include the historically high failure rate of clinical trials in the neuroprotective product line and the substantial cost of drug development in neuroscience. The complexity of CNS drug targets and the challenges of demonstrating neuroprotective efficacy in clinical settings remain significant barriers. However, recent regulatory approvals — particularly in Alzheimer's disease — have reinvigorated investor confidence and pipeline activity.

About the Report

Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (Report Code: PHM188B) provides comprehensive market analysis including pipeline assessment, patent analysis, segmentation by indication, therapy type, drug class and region, along with detailed competitive intelligence. The report is available now from BCC Research.

→ Download the Free Report Overview

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.