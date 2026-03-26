BILD and the Large Urban Centre Alliance welcome the federal government’s tabling of new Improving Housing Supply Act

Toronto, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and Large Urban Centre Alliance welcome today’s tabling of the Improving Housing Supply Act by the federal government. The act, when passed, will provide increased resources to provinces to meaningfully address issues impacting housing supply and affordability at the local market level.

“With the announcement of the one-year HST reduction or elimination on new homes for all buyers in the province of Ontario, we have already seen the first beneficial impact of this federal initiative,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD and secretariate of the Large Urban Centre Alliance. “We applaud the federal government for adopting such a collaborative approach that enables the provinces and territories to determine what actions are best suited to tackle the housing issues impacting their markets.”

Tabled today, the act enables a one-time $1.7 billion transfer to provinces that, through agreement with the federal government, can be used to tackle issues impacting housing supply, addressing affordability or other issues impacting the provision of new housing.

“The Large Urban Centre Alliance encourages all provinces to follow the lead of Ontario and provide meaningful relief to new home buyers by reducing or eliminating the sales tax on new homes or other measures that will reduce cost for buyers,” said Wilkes.

About the Large Urban Centre Alliance

The Large Urban Centre Alliance is a coalition of development industry leaders from Canada’s major census metropolitan areas. United by the shared challenges and opportunities of building in high-growth urban environments, the Alliance works collaboratively to advance solutions that support housing supply, infrastructure investment, and sustainable urban development. Through strategic advocacy, research, and engagement with all levels of government, the Alliance aims to ensure that the unique needs of large urban centres are recognized and addressed in policy and funding frameworks. Together, we are building a stronger voice for urban centres in Canada. The Large Urban Centre Alliance is facilitated by the Missing Middle Initiative and the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).

About BILD

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

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