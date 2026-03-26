NAEA Highlights “Find a Tax Expert” Directory as Taxpayers Navigate AI-Driven Filing Season

Washington, DC, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape how taxpayers approach filing, the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is encouraging individuals to connect with trusted professionals through its “Find a Tax Expert” directory during the 2026 tax season.

With more taxpayers turning to AI-powered tools for tax preparation, NAEA is emphasizing the importance of pairing technology with professional expertise to ensure accuracy, compliance, and data security. The organization’s online directory connects taxpayers with Enrolled Agents (EAs), federally licensed tax professionals authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS.

“AI can be a great tool, but it cannot replace the knowledge and judgment required to interpret complex tax situations,” said Jennifer MacMillan, EA, President of NAEA. “It also is of very little value when taxpayers need representation before the IRS and quite often gives faulty tax advice. Taxpayers should view AI as a support tool, not a standalone solution.”

AI is increasingly integrated into tax preparation platforms, helping streamline data entry, identify potential deductions, and flag inconsistencies. While these tools can improve efficiency, improper use or overreliance may result in errors or incomplete filings.

Data Security Risks Remain a Serious Concern

As AI tools become more accessible, NAEA emphasizes the importance of protecting sensitive personal and financial information. Many AI platforms, including chat-based tools and third-party integrations, are not designed to securely process or store confidential tax data. Taxpayers are strongly advised not to upload documents such as W-2s, Social Security numbers, or other personally identifiable information (PII) into unsecured or unverified AI systems. The risk of data breaches, misuse, or unauthorized access remains significant.

Connecting Taxpayers to Trusted Expertise

NAEA’s “Find a Tax Expert” directory serves as a reliable resource for individuals seeking personalized tax advice and representation. Enrolled Agents bring specialized knowledge of federal tax law and are uniquely positioned to assist taxpayers with complex filings, audits, and compliance matters.

“Enrolled Agents are essential in today’s evolving tax landscape,” said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of NAEA. “As technology advances, the need for accurate interpretation and professional oversight becomes even more important. Our directory helps ensure taxpayers can easily find qualified experts who understand both the tax code and the tools being used.”

Balancing Innovation with Responsibility

As taxpayers adopt AI-enabled tools, NAEA encourages a balanced approach:

Use AI-powered tools to enhance efficiency and organization

Work with a qualified tax professional for guidance and complex issues

Protect sensitive personal and financial information at all times

To connect with a trusted tax professional, visit NAEA’s Find a Tax Expert directory at: https://taxexperts.naea.org/expertdirectory.

For media inquiries, please contact: naeapr@naea.org

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

The National Association of Enrolled Agents is the professional society representing Enrolled Agents. EAs are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. NAEA is dedicated to promoting the expertise of EAs and supporting their role as the nation’s tax experts.