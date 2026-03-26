AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces identification and remediation of technical covenant breach under its outstanding bonds 2020/2028

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (the “Company”) hereby announces that on 25 March 2026, it identified that one of its subsidiaries, OÜ Kalaranna Kvartal, has been in breach of the maintenance test covenant on subsidiary level, pursuant to the terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) of the Company’s outstanding senior secured bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801172, constituting a technical default under the Terms and Conditions (the “Covenant Breach”).

The Covenant Breach has been continuing since 21.11.2025 and arose as a result of a loan incurred by OÜ Kalaranna Kvartal, the outstanding balance of which caused OÜ Kalaranna Kvartal to exceed the threshold allowed under the maintenance test covenant. Promptly following identification of the Covenant Breach, OÜ Kalaranna Kvartal has today partially repaid the relevant loan, thereby remedying the Covenant Breach. Accordingly, as of the date hereof, the maintenance test is met and no event of default under the Terms and Conditions is continuing.

The Covenant Breach was of a technical nature and the Company has assessed that it has not had any adverse effect on the bondholders.

For further information, please contact:

Ann-Kristin Kuusik, CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

This information is information that AS Pro Kapital Grupp is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact person above, on 26 March 2026, at 20:30 EET.