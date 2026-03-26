The Innocent Lives Foundation Has a New CEO

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Innocent Lives Foundation (ILF), a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by cybersecurity and human behavior expert Chris Hadnagy, announces the appointment of Kristy Nordmann as its new Chief Executive Officer. Nordmann brings over two decades of executive leadership experience to the role, succeeding Hadnagy, who will continue to serve on the ILF Board of Directors alongside Chairman of the Board Timothy Maloney.

The Innocent Lives Foundation exists to unmask anonymous online predators who prey on children and deliver that information to law enforcement. Since its founding, the organization has relied on the expertise of cybersecurity professionals and volunteers to protect children from exploitation.

Nordmann has built expertise in scaling organizations, building high-performance teams, and driving strategic growth across a wide range of industries. Most recently, she served as Chief Growth Officer at Wrapmate, an AI-powered vehicle graphics platform, where she led cross-functional initiatives across sales, operations, and customer experience to scale the business. Prior to that, Nordmann has held executive-level operator roles within FinTech, Compliance, and Cybersecurity companies. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in deeply understanding the needs of those she serves and translating those insights into practical, results-driven strategies executed with discipline and accountability.

"I am so excited to see ILF step into this new era, where an organized and true CEO will lead us to a new level of excellence," said Chris Hadnagy, Founder and Board Member of the Innocent Lives Foundation.

"Few missions matter more than stopping those who prey on children. I am grateful to step into this role and get to work advancing the critical efforts of the ILF,” said Kristy Nordmann, incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Nordmann's appointment marks an important chapter in the ILF's growth as an organization. Her proven record of building and scaling mission-driven teams, combined with her passion for the ILF's work, positions the Foundation for continued impact in the fight against child exploitation.

For more information about the Innocent Lives Foundation, please visit www.innocentlivesfoundation.org.





About The Innocent Lives Foundation

Founded in 2017, The Innocent Lives Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization composed of volunteer cybersecurity professionals, investigators, and analysts dedicated to identifying individuals involved in child exploitation and supporting law enforcement efforts worldwide. Through lawful open-source intelligence methods and structured investigative reporting, ILF works to help ensure that children are protected from abuse and trafficking.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@innocentlivesfoundation.org

www.innocentlivesfoundation.org