Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Expands Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup Availability Through Enhanced Online Ordering

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - March 26, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has expanded its online ordering capabilities to feature its signature Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup, making the traditional Chinese dish more accessible to Las Vegas diners through digital platforms. The restaurant's enhanced online menu now prominently displays this classic soup option alongside detailed ingredient information and streamlined ordering functionality.

The restaurant's updated online ordering system at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/soups/noodle-soups/seafood-won-ton-mein-noodle-soup allows customers to view comprehensive menu descriptions, customize their orders, and schedule pickup or delivery times. The platform supports multiple payment options and provides real-time order tracking capabilities.

The Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup combines traditional Chinese culinary techniques with premium ingredients, featuring fresh egg noodles, handmade wontons filled with finely ground chicken, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, and a hint of fresh egg yolk. The soup also includes raw jumbo shrimp, calamari, scallops, fish balls, and baby bok choy, served with freshly chopped scallions.

"The expansion of our online ordering system reflects our commitment to making authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine accessible to our Las Vegas community," said Alan Wong, General Manager of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Our Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup represents the traditional flavors our customers have come to expect, and now they can order it more conveniently through our enhanced digital platform."

As part of its expanded digital presence, the restaurant has also highlighted its Best Chicken Noodle Soup in Las Vegas, which has become a customer favorite alongside the seafood variation. Both soups are prepared using traditional recipes that have been refined over years of service to the Las Vegas community.

The timing of this online menu expansion aligns with increased demand for convenient ordering options and authentic Asian cuisine delivery services throughout Las Vegas. The restaurant has observed growing interest in traditional noodle soups, particularly among customers seeking comfort food options that can be enjoyed at home.

The restaurant continues to offer its full menu for dine-in, takeout, and delivery services, with the online platform serving as an additional channel for customer convenience. The Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup is priced at $19.95 and is available daily through all ordering channels.

"We recognize that our customers value both quality and convenience," added Wong. "By enhancing our online ordering capabilities, we're ensuring that dishes like our Best Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant can reach more people who appreciate authentic Asian cuisine."

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Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has been serving Las Vegas with authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine, offering a comprehensive menu that includes appetizers, entrees, soups, salads, and vegetarian options. The restaurant provides dine-in, takeout, and delivery services, along with gift certificates and special promotional offers. Known for using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods, the establishment has built a reputation for delivering authentic Asian flavors to the Las Vegas community.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103