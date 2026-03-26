“America’s Government Teacher” Sharon McMahon To Address Utah Valley University Graduates at Commencement

OREM, Utah, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times-bestselling author, award-winning educator, and “America’s Government Teacher” Sharon McMahon will keynote Utah Valley University’s (UVU) annual commencement ceremony on April 29 at the UCCU Center. She will also receive an honorary doctorate of education.

"Sharon McMahon is an original. She is a force of nature and a force for good. As a former history teacher, she understands that education can inform, inspire, and instigate courageous action," said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. “Sharon's work reminds us of the power we each hold, and that every individual is mighty in some way. She underlines how each of us can contribute to a vibrant democracy and how strength comes from knowledge, kindness, and collective action. I think our graduates are very lucky to have her as commencement speaker!”

McMahon’s debut book, “The Small and the Mighty,” highlights average Americans who shaped the nation through remarkable contributions. She also publishes a newsletter, “The Preamble,” and hosts a popular podcast by the same name. McMahon has gained national attention online by breaking down varying topics in civics, history, and current events with nonpartisan explanations. Her ongoing efforts to empower informed discussions and civil disagreements pair well with UVU’s Our Better Selves for a Better America initiative, making her campus appearance highly anticipated. McMahon has raised $13.5 million for charity to help with disaster recovery, classroom grants, and personal medical debt.

"I am deeply grateful for this honor from UVU, whose work reflects the very best of what education can do: expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and prepare people to serve the world around them," McMahon said. "It is a privilege to be recognized by an institution with that kind of impact."

Additional Honorary Degree Recipients

Additionally, UVU will award honorary doctorate degrees to Brandon D. Fugal (honorary doctorate of business), Daryl Davis (honorary doctorate of fine arts), and Nathan and Shannon Savage (honorary doctorate of humane letters). Their relevant accomplishments and connections to UVU are listed below.

Brandon D. Fugal

Brandon D. Fugal is a prominent business leader and entrepreneur who has been recognized as the top broker worldwide for Coldwell Banker Commercial and as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He co-founded and owned Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, growing it to 30 offices across 10 states with nearly 600 professionals before merging with Colliers International. In addition to his leadership in commercial real estate, Fugal has founded technology companies, including Cypher Corporation and Axcend, and serves on several community boards such as the UVU Foundation Board, the Utah National Parks Council, and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. He has also been honored as Utah Valley Business Executive of the Year, a Top 40 Under 40 by Real Estate Forum, and as a top national dealmaker.

Daryl Davis

Daryl Davis is an American pianist, author, and racial reconciliation activist known for his extraordinary work engaging members of the Ku Klux Klan in dialogue. Born in Chicago in 1958 and raised in a Foreign Service family that lived abroad before settling in the United States, Davis was exposed to diverse cultures; this experience shaped his lifelong commitment to understanding others and bridging divides. Alongside a successful music career performing with artists such as Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis, Davis became widely recognized for his courageous, conversation-based approach to confronting hate, ultimately persuading dozens of white supremacists to renounce their beliefs. Through his writing, speaking engagements, and community outreach, he continues to advocate for empathy, education, and open dialogue as tools for social change. In December, he shared his experiences with UVU students at the fall Presidential Lecture Series — the first of many Our Better Selves for a Better America events.

"While all universities provide an academic education for their students, many tend to shun controversies occurring in real time, which their graduates will face at some point in their lives. UVU does not back down and provides its students with a 360-degree education of both academic and empirical knowledge, preparing them to successfully navigate life far beyond the perimeters of its campus. I am honored and proud to be a new Utah Valley University family member, along with these graduates and future leaders of our country. My experience with the students, faculty, and staff when I spoke at UVU gives me great hope for a better, caring, and less divisive country,” said Daryl Davis.

Nathan and Shannon Savage

Nathan Neal Savage has built a successful career in supply chain and industrial services, serving in executive roles at Savage Companies and later as president and CEO of EnviroServe, while continuing to advise both organizations as a board member in retirement. He also contributes to higher education as chair of the UVU Foundation Board, a member of the Brigham Young University (BYU) Marriott School of Business National Advisory Council, and an adjunct professor, teaching BYU MBA students. Shannon Warnick Savage, a graduate of Weber State University in technical sales, is known for her leadership, relationship-building skills, and dedication to family and service. She also serves on the BYU Marriott School of Business National Advisory Council and played a key role in guiding the family’s support for UVU, recognizing its impact on their children. Together, they are the parents of four daughters, all of whom attended UVU, and are proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren.

"UVU enables students to fulfill their dreams. Regardless of their background, it is a place where they can thrive as they prepare for the future. We are honored to be associated with this wonderful institution, and are deeply touched by this recognition," said Nathan and Shannon Savage.

For additional information on this year’s commencement, please visit https://www.uvu.edu/graduation/commencement-ceremony.html .

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.