Changemakers Take Action: ICIC Brings National Small Business Changemakers to Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from across the country will convene in Atlanta April 27–28, 2026, for the ICIC Annual Conference: Changemakers Take Action—Leveraging Innovation for Growth, a two-day event focused on practical strategies to help small businesses grow and compete in a rapidly changing economy. The conference will feature three core content tracks: Leveraging Innovation for Growth, Accessing Opportunities for Growth, and Spotlighting Transformational Change in Communities, offering attendees targeted insights across innovation, market access, and community impact.

Hosted by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), the conference brings together entrepreneurs, ecosystem partners, and corporate leaders driving change in their industries and communities. Atlanta—one of the nation’s most dynamic hubs for entrepreneurship—provides a fitting backdrop for conversations focused on expanding opportunity and strengthening local economies.

Featured Main Stage Sessions

Halim Flowers — Multidisciplinary artist, author, and entrepreneur, presenting The Value of the Future, sharing his journey from incarceration to internationally recognized artist, and the power of resilience and entrepreneurship.

— Multidisciplinary artist, author, and entrepreneur, presenting The Value of the Future, sharing his journey from incarceration to internationally recognized artist, and the power of resilience and entrepreneurship. Tiran Jackson — Speaker, author, and entrepreneur, presenting Reborn Identity, exploring leadership, resilience, and overcoming adversity.

— Speaker, author, and entrepreneur, presenting Reborn Identity, exploring leadership, resilience, and overcoming adversity. Cliff Oxford — Entrepreneur, author, and founder of CliffCo, presenting Know, Grow, Exit: The 7S Blueprint for Scalable Revenue and a Successful Exit, focused on building scalable companies and long-term value creation.

Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC, said, “Small businesses are navigating a rapidly changing environment—from technological innovation to evolving markets and customer expectations. Our conference brings together entrepreneurs, experts, and ecosystem partners to share practical strategies and build the connections that help businesses grow. By combining real-world insights, actionable tools, and a strong community of support, we help entrepreneurs turn ideas into results.”

Conference Highlights

Opening Reception at Rose & Rye (April 27) — The conference kicks off with an evening reception at Rose & Rye, featuring rooftop skyline views and an opportunity for entrepreneurs, partners, and changemakers to connect.

— The conference kicks off with an evening reception at Rose & Rye, featuring rooftop skyline views and an opportunity for entrepreneurs, partners, and changemakers to connect. Economic Forecast for Small Businesses — Lead economists from Bain Capital, Regions Bank, and more will provide insights to help businesses prepare for changing economic conditions and tools to help their businesses stay resilient.

— Lead economists from Bain Capital, Regions Bank, and more will provide insights to help businesses prepare for changing economic conditions and tools to help their businesses stay resilient. AI and Emerging Technology Sessions — Dobbin Bookman, Director of AI Initiatives at ICIC, will lead sessions highlighting practical ways entrepreneurs can apply new tools and technologies to strengthen marketing, streamline operations, and improve decision-making.

— Dobbin Bookman, Director of AI Initiatives at ICIC, will lead sessions highlighting practical ways entrepreneurs can apply new tools and technologies to strengthen marketing, streamline operations, and improve decision-making. Shark Tank-style Pitch Competition — Entrepreneurs from ICIC’s Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program will pitch their businesses to a panel of expert judges, showcasing innovative companies and the next generation of changemakers building growth in under-resourced communities.

— Entrepreneurs from ICIC’s Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program will pitch their businesses to a panel of expert judges, showcasing innovative companies and the next generation of changemakers building growth in under-resourced communities. Business Growth Marketplace — A space where ICIC alumni businesses, funders, and ecosystem partners can connect, share ideas, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

— A space where ICIC alumni businesses, funders, and ecosystem partners can connect, share ideas, and explore new opportunities for collaboration. IC100 Awards Presentation — The conference will also celebrate the latest cohort of companies from ICIC’s Inner City 100 (IC100) list, recognizing some of the fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities across the United States.

The conference is made possible through the support of ICIC’s sponsors and partners: Kaiser Permanente - Principal Sponsor; FedEx - Visionary Sponsor; Bain Capital, Intuit, Regions Bank, and The Home Depot - Innovator Sponsors; Appleton Partners and Arctaris Impact Investors - Pioneer Sponsors; and Forward Financing - Partner Sponsor.

Learn more and register: visit icic.org/annualconference .

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping small businesses in under-resourced communities thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to thousands of businesses each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development that strengthens local economies and creates opportunity.

In 2025 alone, ICIC equipped more than 3,200 small businesses for growth across 1,300 communities nationwide. The year also marked the 20th anniversary of the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program, which has supported more than 7,700 businesses to date, alongside milestones such as the launch of the Manufacturing Accelerator Program, new research on how small businesses are using AI tools, and expanded efforts to help entrepreneurs build practical AI capabilities through the integration of AI training into ICIC programs and the six-city Intuit More with AI Tour.