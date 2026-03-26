[Latest] Global Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.18 Billion by 2035 at a 12.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (PLA (Polylactic Acid)-Based, PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate)-Based, Starch-Based, Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch/PLA Blends, Starch/PBAT Blends, Cellulose-Based, Regenerated Cellulose Films, Nanocellulose Composites, Other Materials), By Packaging Type (Pouches & Bags, Stand-Up Pouches, Flat-Bottom Pouches, Side-Gusset Bags, Films & Wraps, Liners, Other Packaging Types), By End Use (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Retail & E-Commerce, Other End Uses), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Compostable Flexible Packaging Market was valued at approximately USD 1.42 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 5.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Revenue and Trends

The global compostable flexible packaging market includes bio-based and biodegradable films, pouches, bags, wraps, and laminates made from materials such as PLA, PBAT, PHA, starch blends, and certified compostable polymers. These products are used for food packaging, snacks, fresh goods, dry goods, and other consumer products that require barrier properties, sealability, and compostability at the end of the product's life in either industrial or household environments.

The compostable flexible packaging industry is steadily increasing across the world, with strict laws and regulations against single-use plastics, a growing need among consumers to have more sustainable types of packaging, growing usage in food and beverage industries, growing composting infrastructure, and development of compostable high-barrier and high-performance materials.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the compostable flexible packaging market?

The growth of demand for eco-friendly packaging material that decomposes without the formation of microplastics, which is driven by worldwide plastic-cutting laws, high-street retailer promises to lower carbon footprints, and buyer willingness to buy green products in food, e-commerce, and retail has grown. As industry reports indicate, the pressure of regulations and the corporate sustainability objectives promote the significant changes in favor of certified compostable alternatives to reduce the environmental impact. The increasing awareness of plastic pollution and better waste management means that brands are looking at materials that can perform similarly to a traditional plastic but that achieve compostability, such as ASTM D6400 or EN 13432.

New technology has created compostable films that are better at keeping out oxygen and moisture, are stronger when sealed, break down faster, and can be made in larger quantities, while also improving how long products last, how easy they are to work with, Other drivers include the increased attention towards food waste reduction by means of preservation, the increased accessibility of renewable feedstocks, and government incentives as well as investment by individuals in bio-based packaging and circular economy opportunities in developed and new markets.

(A free sample of the Compostable Flexible Packaging report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Compostable Flexible Packaging report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

PLA/PBAT-based compostable flexible packaging as of 2025 has the greatest proportion of the compostable flexible packaging market due to the demand for high-performance versatile films, good clarity, and barrier properties as well as the compostability of food pouches, wraps, and bags. Such systems are indispensable to sustainable replacements in snacks, fresh produce, and ready meals, and the innovations in multilayer structures and additives to increase the durability and functionality of packaging have become key drivers of growth by converters and brands (who widely consider them important to replace traditional plastics without reducing the product protection and appeal to customers).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales through manufacturers hold the greatest market share, and they are the main means of providing tailor-made formulations, technical support, certification support, and supply chain integration services. The channels are also preferred by industries with regulated and sustainability-driven packaging workflows since they offer expert material selection advice, performance testing, regulatory compliance documentation, and custom solutions to the needs of food processors, FMCG companies, and retailers with high-volume packaging needs.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Compostable Flexible Packaging market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Compostable Flexible Packaging market forward?

What are the Compostable Flexible Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Compostable Flexible Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Compostable Flexible Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The global market of compostable flexible packaging is dominated by North America owing to the attention given by the governments towards reducing plastic usage, the high level of consumer environmental consciousness, good composting facilities, and big investments made by major brands in packaging sustainability. The area is characterized by the best innovators, strong certification, and early introduction of high barrier compostable solutions that are influencing the ongoing innovation and market penetration.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region demonstrates the most active development of the compostable flexible packaging market due to the active industrialization, the development of food and FMCG industries, the growing restrictions on the use of plastic waste, and the growing production opportunities of bio-substances. Increased adoption of low-cost, high-quality compostable films is being experienced in such countries as China, India, and Japan with investments, sustainability promotion by government policies, and local capacity expansions. Increased population in cities, increased intake of packed food, and emphasis on the practice of the circular economy contribute to an even faster market growth in Asia Pacific.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.63 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.18 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.42 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.3% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Material Type, Packaging Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In September 2025: TIPA introduced innovative high-barrier breakthrough compostable packaging laminates in flexible packaging, which have improved moisture and oxygen barrier properties to permit expanded food packaging and allow packaging of a broader range of foods without compromising compostability.

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List of the prominent players in the Compostable Flexible Packaging Market:

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Danimer Scientific

TIPA Corp.

Futamura Group

Vegware

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Others

The Compostable Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

PLA (Polylactic Acid)-Based

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate)-Based

Starch-Based Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) Starch/PLA Blends Starch/PBAT Blends

Cellulose-Based Regenerated Cellulose Films Nanocellulose Composites

Other Materials

By Packaging Type

Pouches & Bags Stand-Up Pouches Flat-Bottom Pouches Side-Gusset Bags

Films & Wraps

Liners

Other Packaging Types

By End Use

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Retail & E-Commerce

Other End Uses

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Compostable Flexible Packaging Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Compostable Flexible Packaging Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Compostable Flexible Packaging Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Compostable Flexible Packaging Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Compostable Flexible Packaging Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Compostable Flexible Packaging Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Compostable Flexible Packaging market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Compostable Flexible Packaging industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Compostable Flexible Packaging Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Compostable Flexible Packaging Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Report

The Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Compostable Flexible Packaging The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Compostable Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Compostable Flexible Packaging Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Compostable Flexible Packaging market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Compostable Flexible Packaging market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Compostable Flexible Packaging market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Compostable Flexible Packaging market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Compostable Flexible Packaging market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Compostable Flexible Packaging industry.

Managers in the Compostable Flexible Packaging sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Compostable Flexible Packaging market.

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