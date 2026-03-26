Introducing PDIQ: The AI Foundation Purpose‑Built for the Convenience and Fuel Ecosystem

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDI Technologies today announced PDIQ, the company’s embedded AI foundation that provides the building blocks for smarter work, better insights, and faster action across the PDI ecosystem. PDIQ will bring intelligence directly into the PDI solutions customers already rely on by embedding AI inside workflows across its portfolio, including ERP, POS, loyalty, and other business solutions and services that serve convenience retail, petroleum wholesale, and adjacent markets.

PDIQ automates routine tasks, coordinates workflows across customer solutions with ready-made connectors, and delivers personalized insights that help teams grow their business. In addition, PDIQ leverages existing data and systems of record to power intelligent agents that can plan, recommend, and take action—with users always in control.

Before releasing PDIQ to customers for beta testing, PDI has deployed the technology across its own operations, with demonstrated use cases spanning engineering, customer support, sales, and other corporate functions. PDI is now introducing PDIQ to customers through a phased external rollout designed to deliver value quickly and safely.

“Operators want to modernize, but they demand practical performance and clear governance from AI they can trust,” said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer, PDI Technologies. “With PDIQ, we’re bringing intelligence into the core workflows that run this industry and helping customers unlock tangible operational gains.”

PDIQ at a glance

Built in, not bolted on: PDIQ will appear inside the PDI applications customers currently rely on, with the MyPDI portal providing access to insights and the PDIQ Agentic Studio for turnkey, co‑built, or custom AI agents.

Proven performance: PDIQ has already delivered meaningful results in live deployments and PDI will expand those capabilities to additional customer environments.

Operational governance: PDIQ is designed to maintain human‑in‑the‑loop oversight, keep customer data isolated to permitted use cases, and ensure full end‑to‑end auditability.

Connected scalability: PDIQ will support a flexible multi‑model architecture as foundational AI capabilities evolve, giving customers confidence that their systems will grow with the technology.

Human empowerment: PDIQ will enhance the work people do by automating routine steps while keeping users fully in control, freeing up teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

“PDIQ builds on decades of industry experience, and we’ve partnered with leading infrastructure and model providers to assemble what we believe is the strongest AI foundation in our end markets,” said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operations Officer, PDI Technologies. “With more than 400 AI‑certified engineers internally, 600 intelligent agents in active use, and a flexible skills marketplace, we’re designing PDIQ for complex industries where reliability and execution matter most. Bringing this experience natively into our product suite gives customers the most natural, low‑friction way to begin benefiting from AI today.”

PDIQ is now in its beta phase with a select group of initial customer adopters. A hands-on lab will debut at Connections Live 2026 in August, allowing conference attendees to explore how PDIQ can transform their operations.

“The technology providers that are expected to lead are those that embed AI into core operations with strong governance and measurable ROI,” said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at global software investor Insight Partners and PDI Board Member. “PDIQ embodies this—responsible, scalable, and purpose-built for the convenience and fuel industry.”

Customers can stay connected with the latest PDIQ updates by signing up online, ensuring they’re among the first to see new capabilities as they roll out through 2026 and beyond. Customers can also pre-register now for Connections Live 2026 from August 23-26 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, where PDIQ will be demonstrated live.

About PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and profitable growth, delivering solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, PDI helps businesses increase productivity and engage customers faster. Now with PDIQ, PDI is bringing embedded AI into the workflows customers already trust and helping operators work smarter, move faster, and make better decisions. From large‑scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI simplifies the industry supply chain and delivers the intelligence needed to compete and win in a rapidly changing world. Visit the PDI Technologies website.