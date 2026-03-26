APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.’s Sugar Auto Parts Enters Strategic Partnership with Commerce Pundit Technologies to Transform E-Commerce in the Automotive Parts Industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) (“APPlife” or “the Company”), a business incubator and technology company focused on developing advanced digital solutions and commerce infrastructure, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sugar Auto Parts, has entered into a strategic partnership with Commerce Pundit Technologies, LLC (“Commerce Pundit”) to deliver advanced e-commerce and custom development solutions tailored to the automotive aftermarket.

Commerce Pundit is an Atlanta-based full-service web development and digital agency with a global team of more than 500 developers that specializes in Magento, .NET, Shopify, and WordPress e-commerce platforms. Since 2009, the company has helped startups and established brands worldwide enhance their online presence through expert website design, custom development, CRM integration, SEO, PPC, and content creation services.

Under the partnership:

Sugar Auto Parts will lead marketing, customer acquisition, and go-to-market strategy for the joint software solutions.

will lead marketing, customer acquisition, and go-to-market strategy for the joint software solutions. Commerce Pundit will be responsible for technical development, implementation, and ongoing support.

will be responsible for technical development, implementation, and ongoing support. The parties have agreed to a 50% profit split after deduction of operating and marketing expenses.



The automotive parts e-commerce sector faces significant challenges, including an enormous number of individual SKUs, fragmented inventory across suppliers, inconsistent data systems, and limited technical/digital expertise among many industry participants. These barriers often result in poor customer experiences, inefficient operations, and missed growth opportunities.

This strategic alliance directly addresses these pain points through a suite of powerful tools, including:

Standard & custom ecommerce development and hosting

Intelligent data and inventory management systems

AI-driven fitment and recommendation engines

Supplier purchasing price analysis tool

Shipping cost and time analysis tool



By combining Sugar Auto Parts’ deep domain expertise in the automotive vertical with Commerce Pundit’s proven technical capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver next-generation ecommerce systems and solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Commerce Pundit, a recognized leader in complex e-commerce development,” said Michael Hill, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. “This collaboration significantly accelerates our ability to solve longstanding industry challenges and positions Sugar Auto Parts to become the premier provider for automotive parts ecommerce solutions.”

Hiren Modi, Founder and CEO of Commerce Pundit Technologies, LLC. stated, “Partnering with APPlife and Sugar Auto Parts represents an exciting opportunity for us to apply our 15+ years of e-commerce innovation to solve real-world industry pain points. From streamlined customer experience to advanced AI driven fitment configurators to optimized hosting and analytics, we're ready to help redefine how automotive parts are discovered, delivered, and purchased online.“

About Commerce Pundit Technologies, LLC

CommercePundit is a full-service digital transformation agency specializing in eCommerce development, AI automation, and system integrations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company partners with startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprise brands to build, optimize, and scale their digital commerce ecosystems. With deep expertise across platforms like Magento and Shopify, CommercePundit goes beyond traditional web development delivering AI-driven automation, seamless integrations, and data-powered solutions that enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and business growth. Since 2009, CommercePundit has been helping clients worldwide strengthen their digital presence, streamline processes, and unlock new revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.commercepundit.com .

About APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and technology company focused on developing digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven solutions designed to modernize online commerce platforms. Through its innovations, including the Sugar Auto Parts marketplace, the Company is building technologies intended to simplify product cataloging, improve marketplace efficiency, and enhance the automotive parts buying experience. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts is the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

Contact Information

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ir@applifedig.com

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Jeff Ramson, CEO

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects — both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.