Rogers Giving Away 500 Tickets to Blue Jays Opening Night

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, is giving away 500 Opening Night tickets to customers through its Rogers Beyond the Seat program.

Rogers is giving away 225 pairs of tickets to the Home Opener exclusively to Rogers customers on a first come first served basis at a surprise location to be announced tomorrow morning at 7a.m. ET on Rogers Instagram. An additional 25 pairs are being given away on Instagram to Rogers customers celebrating a "50th” milestone – see details.

To qualify for the ticket giveaway, customers must show a wireless device connected to the Rogers network, a Rogers Red Mastercard, the MyRogers app logged in to an active account, or a hard copy of a Rogers bill with accompanying photo ID.

Rogers will also give away thousands of tickets to customers throughout the season including tickets to Rogers Landing and 100-level seat upgrades. Visit Rogers.com/bluejays for details.

All tickets are non-transferable.

Where: To be announced

When: March 27, 2026 – Media arrive by 8 a.m. ET

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338