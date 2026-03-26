Aquafil to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit on April 1, 2026

ARCO, Italy, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil S.p.A. (MI: ECNL) (OTCQX: ECNLF), a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2026 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

The webcast will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit26/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit26/ecnlf/. A replay will also be available through the same links.

About Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group is present on three different continents, employing about 2,300 people at 19 production sites located in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Chile, Thailand and Japan.

Contacts

Giulia Rossi

investor.relations@aquafil.com

mob: +39 327 0820 268